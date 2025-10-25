Beechmont Players' A STEADY RAIN to Open October 31

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beechmont Players' production of Keith Huff's rarely produced two-man show, A Steady Rain, opens October 31 at Gabriel's Corner.

Starring Dan Cohen as Denny and Rick Grant as Joey, the production will run through November 8. Ed Cohen is the show's director, with Kate Collins as assistant director and stage manager.

A Steady Rain explores the complexities of a lifelong bond tainted by domestic affairs, violence, and the rough streets of Chicago. Joey and Denny have been best friends since kindergarten, and after working together for several years as policemen in Chicago, they are practically family: Joey helps out with Denny's wife and kids; Denny keeps Joey away from the bottle. But when a domestic disturbance call takes a turn for the worse, their friendship is put on the line. The result is a harrowing journey into a moral gray area where trust and loyalty struggle for survival.

CONTENT WARNING: this production contains strong language, violence, and adult content.