A SEUSSIFIED CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE NIKOLA TESLA STORY, And More Announced for Children's Theatre Of Cincinnati Touring Season

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) will present four brand-new TCT On Tour productions and one returning crowd-favorite to audiences around the region.

New tours for this season are SHIRLEY CHISHOLM: THE CHISHOLM TRAIL, A SEUSSIFIED CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE NIKOLA TESLA STORY, AND CINDERELLA WORE COWBOY BOOTS. Shirley Chisholm's inspiring story as the first black woman elected to U.S. Congress and the first black woman Democratic Presidential candidate comes to life with Brandi La'Sherrill. Four talented actors take the rhymes of Dr. Seuss and infuse them with the beloved story of A Christmas Carol - what could go wrong!? Learn more about Nikola Tesla's inventions that changed the science world forever in THE NIKOLA TESLA STORY. Enjoy a western take on Cinderella's story in the one-woman show, CINDERELLA WORE COWBOY BOOTS.

Young and old audiences alike will enjoy the larger-than-life fairy tale of JACQUELINE AND THE BEANSTALK, which is back by popular demand.

TCT's 45-to-60-minute touring shows provide great programming for schools, libraries, senior centers, community centers, arts centers, churches, or anywhere! Each production features a 10-minute Q&A opportunity for audiences after the show. Book now on our website: https://thechildrenstheatre. com/tct-on-tour-form/

TCT's 22-23 Touring Productions:

JACQUELINE AND THE BEANSTALK: June 11 - June 30, 2022; September 6 - November 4, 2022; February 1 - June 30, 2023

SHIRLEY CHISHOLM: THE CHISHOLM TRAIL: September 6 - November 4, 2022; February 1 - July 31, 2023

A SEUSSIFIED CHRISTMAS CAROL: November 28 - December 18, 2022

THE NIKOLA TESLA STORY: February 1 - April 30, 2023

CINDERELLA WORE COWBOY BOOTS: February 1 - April 30, 2023

JACQUELINE AND THE BEANSTALK

June 11 - June 30, 2022; September 6 - November 4, 2022; February 1 - June 30, 2023

Ideal for Grades PreK-4

About the Show: Girls are so often stereotyped, but Jacqueline will climb to great lengths to prove them all wrong! Once upon a time, Jacqueline had a brother named Jack. The entire village thought Jack was so smart, strong and witty, but when the family ran out of money it was Jacqueline who used her brain to get them out of trouble. Follow Jackie up the beanstalk as she shatters stigma to discover it wasn't because she was less capable, but because she was made to believe so. Now, she has the chance to prove her worth. Whether you are young or old, this fun and interactive one-woman show is important for everyone to see. Not because it's unique, but because it's not. It is the story of many girls.

SHIRLEY CHISHOLM: THE CHISHOLM TRAIL

Touring September 6 - November 4, 2022; February 1 - July 31, 2023

Ideal for Grades 4-8

About the Show: Shirley Chisholm: The Chisholm Trail is inspired by the life and legacy of Shirley Chisholm. "Brandi La'Sherrill, the storyteller" challenges audiences to confront the pre-judgments made each time we step into a room full of strangers, much less step behind a podium as the first black woman elected to the United States Congress and the first black woman Democratic Presidential candidate. As audiences learn of Shirley Chisholm's impact as a woman who dared to be a catalyst for change, they also learn how snap judgments prevented her from having a seat at the table. But... "If they don't give you a seat to the table, bring a folding chair."- Shirley Chisholm.

A SEUSSIFIED CHRISTMAS CAROL

Touring November 28 - December 18, 2022

Ideal for Grades PreK-4

About the Show:

Dickens' most beloved story, in wacky rhyming word,

Our classic Christmas show this year is better seen and heard!

From Ghosts of Past and Present, to Timmy Loo Hoo,

This festive holiday tale is a gift from us to you!

"A Seussified Christmas Carol" is not affiliated, endorsed, or sponsored by Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

THE NIKOLA TESLA STORY

Touring February 1 - April 30, 2023

Ideal for Grades 3-12

About the Show: Travel back in time to the late 1800s and enter the dazzling mind of Nikola Tesla, a brilliant young engineer. Relying on his math and science skills, a photographic memory, and a mysterious blinding light containing flashes of inspiration, Tesla makes a discovery that could change the world of science-and the legacy of his mentor, Thomas Edison-forever! Learn the true story of this often-ignored inventor, whose work as a "mad scientist" eventually led to the Tesla coil, X-ray, RADAR, wireless energy, and artificial lighting.

CINDERELLA WORE COWBOY BOOTS

Ideal for Grades K-5

Touring February 1 - April 30, 2023

About the Show: "Hear, Ye! Hear, Yeee-Haw!" The King is throwin' a royal ball! In this one-woman show, our storyteller will round-up audiences as they get pulled into this hilarious, interactive and kneeslappin' adaption of Cinderella. That's right, pardner! Members of your audience become part of the action! Saddle up as Cinderella Wore Cowboy Boots lassos the power of childhood imagination to tell this rags-to-riches story in a way you will never forget.

Selected with state and national educational standards in mind, these TCT On Tour productions explore historical events, celebrate cultural heritage, and set the stage for learning.

Book now on our website: https://thechildrenstheatre. com/tct-on-tour-form/

TCT On Tour is made possible by TCT on Tour Sponsor Time Timer, as well as Season Sponsor The Patricia A. Corbett Trust. Additional funding for TCT on Tour is provided by PNC Foundation and The Sutphin Family Foundation. The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is supported by ArtsWave and the generosity of tens of thousands of contributors to the ArtsWave Community Campaign. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.