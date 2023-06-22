Video: Ya Han Chang Sings 'I Miss The Mountains' From Taiwan's NEXT TO NORMAL

The 2009 Broadway musical "Next To Normal" by Tom Kitt & Brian Yorkey will debut in Taiwan this summer (in English) at the National Taichung Theater in association with Activa Productions, Wuming Chen, and Hsiaoli Wu.

Get a first look at USA and Taiwan actor Ya Han Chang ("Sayonara," "The Subtle Body," "Eastbound"), who will star as Diana, in a new promo clip of "I Miss The Mountains" accompanied by the production's music director Yu-Mei Chang.

The rest of the principal cast will include Taiwan actors ERay Chiang (Taiwan's "April Rain," "The Fantasticks," "I Love You, You're Perfect... Now Change") as Dan, Chi (Taiwan's "I Love You, You're Perfect...," "Shemenayha!") returning to the role of Natalie, having originated the part in the China premiere in Beijing (in Mandarin), Sassoon Yang (Taiwan's "The Fantasticks") as Henry, radio & television personality Francis Chia as Doctor Madden and Doctor Fine, and American actor Ellis Gage ("James & the Giant Peach," "Dani Girl," "Far From Canterbury") as Gabe.

Originally directed by Michael Greif, "Next To Normal" will be directed for Taiwan by Carolyn Sun and assistant directed/choreographed by Hsing-Chun Hsu and Leo Chih-Hsiang Yen (who will also provide Mandarin subtitles), featuring scenic design by Hsuan-Hsun Cheng, costume design by Wen-Liang Chen, lighting design by I-Hua Kao, and sound design by Chien-Yang Tseng. Ching-Yu Hsieh will stage manage and ITing Lin will assistant stage manage, with Ching Hui Chen handling marketing and Black.H on graphic design.

The official press opening will be July 22nd and the production is currently slated to run through July 30th. Tickets can be purchased on the National Taichung Theater's website linked below.

Video provided by Activa Productions.

English version: Click Here