Yippie Fest Returns for Ninth Annual Celebration at Chopin Theatre

YIPPIE FEST will return for its ninth annual “happening” August 15–17, 2025, with more than 30 live, in-person performances across three days at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W Division St.

First launched in 2017, Yippie Fest has become a staple of Chicago’s indie arts scene, presenting a packed lineup of theater, comedy, performance art, and genre-defying acts.

This marks the festival’s second year at Chopin Theatre and its third year supporting local causes—100% of proceeds from the 2025 festival will be donated to Howard Brown Health, Deborah’s Place, and Northwestern Settlement Food Pantry.

Festivalgoers can stay for as many performances as they’d like with the purchase of a $20 day pass or $30 weekend pass. The full lineup and schedule of 30+ acts will be announced soon at www.yippiefest.com, where presale tickets are also available.

