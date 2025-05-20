Writers Theatre to Conclude 2024/25 Season with DHABA ON DEVON AVENUE World Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Writers Theatre will conclude its 2024/25 Season with Madhuri Shekar’s Dhaba on Devon Avenue, directed by Chay Yew. Dhaba on Devon Avenue will run June 19-July 27, 2025 in the Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre.

Dhaba Canteen has been a stalwart institution on Chicago’s Devon Avenue since the ‘80s, serving up delicious Sindhi food with the power to transport diners back to the halcyon days of undivided India. Times are changing, however. With the bank threatening foreclosure and Chef Neeraj’s health in decline, the restaurant may soon be cooking up its last meal—unless sous chef Rita can convince her father to let her take over the kitchen. Rich with culinary tradition and dramatic twists, Dhaba on Devon Avenue serves up a searing Chicago-set story of family, legacy, and survival at all costs.

Dhaba on Devon Avenue is produced in partnership with TimeLine Theatre Company, under the leadership of Artistic Director PJ Powers and Executive Director Mica Cole.

"Writers Theatre is honored to join forces with TimeLine Theatre Company, an organization whose dedication to illuminating history through imaginative storytelling perfectly aligns with our own artistic values. This collaboration feels like a natural extension of both our missions," said Writers Theatre Artistic Director Braden Abraham. “Madhuri Shekar's vibrant new work invites audiences into the heart of Chicago's Indian community, where tradition and innovation collide in a deeply personal exploration of cultural heritage. Both funny and scathingly direct, Madhuri's timely play explores the complexities of allegiance, independence, and what it truly means to belong.”

“TimeLine is thrilled to partner with Writers Theatre, an organization that we’ve greatly admired throughout our history, not only for its mission but also its commitment to audience engagement and uplifting the esteemed artists who work on stage and behind the scenes,” said TimeLine Theatre Artistic Director PJ Powers. “It’s an honor to collaborate with them and director Chay Yew to bring to life Madhuri Shekar’s play. Delving into the rich history of Chicago’s famed Devon Avenue and Indian cuisine, this world premiere is a wonderful marriage between TimeLine and Writers, coalescing our missions and artistic aesthetics, as we present this heart-stirring and timely story about identity, culture, and legacy.”

The cast is: Isa Arciniegas (Luz Fuentes), Arya Daire (Sindhu Madhwani), Kamal Hans (Adil Jaisinghani), Anish Jethmalani (Neeraj Madhwani), and Tina Muñoz Pandya (Rita Madhwani).

