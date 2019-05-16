Windy City Playhouse Announces Closing of NOISES OFF

Windy City Playhouse's critically hailed of immersive staging of Michael Frayn's "Noises Off," the side-splitting play-within-a-play, will complete its run on Sunday, May 16 at the Playhouse's Flagship location, 3014 W. Irving Park Rd.

Chronicling the mishaps of a ragtag British touring company who rehearse and perform - or attempt to perform - a bawdy farce, "Noises Off" opened Jan. 16 to enthusiastic reviews.

"Noises Off" has kept the prop masters and wardrobe team at Windy City Playhouse busy, with 10 telephones, eight phone cords, 75 individual sardines, four linen closet door handles, 19 pairs of tights and nine ice tea-filled liquor bottles relegated to the dust bin. Managing Director Evelyn Jacoby had no comment when asked what happened to liquor itself.

One of the things that made this production of "Noises Off" remarkable is that, unlike most stagings, where the set rotates for the show's second act, the audience actually moved backstage to become a "fly on the wall" to observe the backstage mishaps. Some adventurous audience members even climbed into the loft to obtain a bird's eye view of the company's antics.

"We are so grateful for the tremendous audience response to our production of 'Noises Off,'" said Artistic Director Amy Rubenstein. "On the heals of our production 'Southern Gothic,' which is now in its 17th month of performances, we have shown that there is a strong audience for powerful stories intimately told in the manner that befits our theater's motto: 'Experience driven. Audience first.'"

The cast of "Noises Off" features Audrey Anderson, Nicholas Bailey, Amy J. Carle, Will Casey, Scott Duff, David Fink, Matthew Isler, Laura McClain, Rachel Shapiro, Joe Boersma, Tom Lally, Jeff Meyer, Kelsey Phillips and Mandy Walsh.

The performance schedule for "Noises Off" is as follows: Wednesdays - Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets ($45 - $85) are on sale through May 26. For tickets or more information visit WindyCityPlayhouse.com or call 773.891.8985.

Windy City Playhouse will debut its newest immersive production, the Chicago premiere of Jonathan Caren's "The Recommendation" at the Windy City Playhouse Flagship (3014 W. Irving Park Road), with performances beginning July 2, and press performances beginning July 11.

Windy City Playhouse is a professional theater and 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, located on Chicago's northwest side. Premiering in March of 2015 with a mission to present contemporary, relevant, and approach art, the Playhouse has quickly become a mainstay of the Chicago theater scene. In 2018, its runaway hit, the immersive SOUTHERN GOTHIC, solidified the Playhouse as the first choice in Chicago theater for one-of-a-kind audience experience.

For more information, visit WindyCityPlayhouse.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.





