What's Streaming In Chicago This Month

Learn more about all the streaming offerings, podcasts, classes, and more streaming from Chicago arts orgs this month.:

16th Street Theater announces the 10-minute play festival, Play At Home project. Free with donations suggested; www.playathome.org

Acting for a Cause presents a Zoom reading of Twelfth Night with Ruby Rose (Batwoman) and Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Donations go in part to Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago; www.facebook.com/actingforacause

Albany Park Theater Project is streaming video clips and full-length productions on Vimeo. Titles include Home/Land, Learning Curve, Ofrenda, and Feast. See more at vimeo.com/albanyparktheater

American Blues Theater presents 30 short plays as part of Ripped Festival. Learn more at www.americanbluestheater.com.

Annoyance Theatre streams Out of Touch. Suggested donation $5. Learn more at www.theannoyance.com/lockin. The company is also offering a dozen digital classes and roundtables on various artistic disciplines. Classes start at $25 per session. Learn more at www.theannoyance.com/classes.

Artemisia will present a podcast featureing a reading of The People by Susan Glaspell, this Monday, June 15. Learn more at http://artemisiatheatre.org/podcast.

Auditorium Theatre continues #AudTalk on Wednesdays and a #StreamingSundays performances on Facebook Live. 6 p.m. Sundays at www.auditoriumtheatre.org.

BAMtheatre hosts BAM @ a Distance, Broadway Masters returns June 15 with casting director Benton Whitley. Other Broadway stars set to be featured are Corey Cott and Christy Altomare. Broadway Choreo Spotlight will stream 7 p.m. Tuesdays through July 7. Improv Electric airs 4 p.m. Wednesdays through July 8. Virtual Show Choir airs 4 p.m. Fridays, June 12 to July 10. Learn more at www.bamtheatre.com.

Black Button Eyes Productions presents Masque of the Red Coronavirus. For audiences 18+). Learn more atwww.blackbuttoneyes.com/masque-of-the-red-coronavirus

Chicago Children's Theatre Oscar-nominee Michael Shannon narrates Frederick, A Virtual Puppet Performance streams through the theater's website and on YouTube. Play@Home online classes and streaming programs, for ages 3-8. Fin more at chicagochildrenstheatre.org/education/play-at-home-classes

Chicago Offstage! Live At Home presents the fundraiser is Chicago Offstage! Live At Home, hosted by WGN-TV's Ana Belaval and featuring Tony-winner Jessie Mueller and more! It will stream on Season of Concern's YouTube channel

Chicago Shakespeare Theater presents Shakes@Home Learn more at www.chicagoshakes.com

ComedySportz Chicago offers its mainstage show ComedySportz. along with virtual training and team building workshops. Learn more at www.cszchicago.com

Court Theatre presents What's Up? With Matthew Sitz starring the theatre's director of audience services interviews local theatre folk and Court Context which celebrates Court's most historic productions. Learn more at www.facebook.com/CourtTheatre

First Folio Theatre will offer a stream of Cymbeline: A Folk Tale with Music. Tickets available at www.firstfolio.org.

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater presents Beyond Dance, Mature H.O.T. Women. and Beyond Dance Continuum Process series. Free with donations accepted at deeplyrooteddancetheater.org

Goodman Theatre will present a free stream of its 2016 production of 2666. Find more information at www.goodmantheatre.org/watch2666.

Hell in a Handbag is streaming Sexy Baby on YouTube and at www.facebook.com/HandbagChicago followed by The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes, Vol. 4 - Lockdown!, June 19 to August 8. Tickets will be available soon at stage773.com and handbagproductions.org.

The Hideout will continue Twitch at twitch.tv/hideoutchicago.

The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral and The Infinite Wrench Gets Prideful: 30 Queer Plays in 60 Straight Minutes will stream from The Neo-Futurists on Patreon. Learn more at neofuturists.org.

Joffrey Ballet will stream Anna Karenina and more at youtube.com/user/TheJoffreyBallet.

Laugh Factory is streaming new stand-up videos from a different comic every day at 12 noon. Find them at youtube.com/user/TheLaughFactory

Lookingglass Theatre Company will continue its Infinite Room podcast at lookingglasstheatre.org/the-infinite-room-podcast, and its clip series Through the Lookingglass, and Lookingglass Live Tuesdays at noon. Learn more at www.facebook.com/lookingglasstheatre.

Lucky Plush Dance and the University of Chicago's dance program have teamed up for online classes in dance, yoga, improvisation and physical theater, taught live via Zoom. Donations of $5 to $15 are suggested. Learn more at www.luckyplush.com/virtual-dance-lab

Magic Parlour presents The Magic Parlour Happy Hour every week on Facebook Live , Thursday at 6 p.m.. Learn more at www.facebook.com/TheMagicParlour.

Mercury Theater of Chicago is sharing clips and highlights from mainstage and cabaret shows, including Avenue Q and Little Shop of Horrors. #OnTheAirWithMercuryChi continues. Learn more at www.facebook.com/MercuryChicago.

Millennium Park at Home presents virtual events on YouTube at youtube.com/ChicagoDCASE)and Facebook. Series includes Gospel Music Festival May and Blues Fest.

Otherworld Theatre is streaming various events through YouTube, Facebook and Patreon. Learn more at www.otherworldtheatre.org.

Pivot Arts Festival 2020 content including performance art, theater, contemporary and street dance, and hip-hop opera are available through June 30. The programs are free with suggested donations. Learn more at pivotarts.org/festival.

Porchlight Music Theatre presents the Sondheim @ 90 Roundtable series with artistic director Michael Weber, and guests exploring the work of the legendary composer. Learn more at www.facebook.com/PorchlightMusicTheatre.

Pride Films and Plays will present more live virtual readings of LGBTQ plays. Tickets are $10. Call 866-811-4111 or 773-857-0222 or visit www.pridefilmsandplays.com for more information.

Second City will present Improv House Party. Free with donations accepted. Learn more at www.seconcity.com. The company is also offering a series of classes through the Training Center Online, Learn more at www.secondcity.com/Online-classes.

Sideshow Theatre Co.'s production of The Happiest Place on Earth is now streaming. Tickets are pay-what-you-can. Learn more at sideshowtheatre.org/stream.

Silk Road Rising will presents five full video plays. For more information visit www.silkroadrising.org.

Steppenwolf Theatre will presents a star-studded radio play production of Arthur Miller's The American Clock, for subscriber members only. They will also present Half Hour: A Steppenwolf Theatre Podcast Learn more at. www.steppenwolf.org.

PlayMakers Laboratory will present a new show every Monday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $2-$4. More information at playmakerslab.org

Theatre Y presents a new series My Body's Image, Delayed. Posted in installments at 7 p.m. every Friday at www.theatre-y.com

Sideshow Theatre Company will present a benefit stream of its 2018 play Tilikum. June 19 at 7 p.m.. Suggested donation of $10 or pay what you can. More information available at sideshowtheatre.org/liberation

Victory Gardens Theater is offering two Soundcloud audio recordings of vintage plays as well as the Your World Off Stage Conversation Series. Learn more at victorygardens.org.

A Red Orchid Theatre and Porchlight Music Theatre, will present an audio play, WAR OF THE WELL(e)S. Available via audio link July 1-31, pay-what-you-can tickets at www.aredorchidtheatre.org

Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You