Virtual Memberships Now on Sale for 'Steppenwolf NOW' â€“ New Virtual Programming Stream

Virtual Memberships go on sale today for the Steppenwolf NOW virtual stage featuring six breakthrough stories written by some of America's most talented voices. Steppenwolf NOW offers a dynamic and innovative slate of immersive and visual experiences, radio plays, bite-sized programming and episodic work crafted and produced for the digital platform.

Become a virtual member for $75 and stream content anytime and anywhere. Starting in November, members will be notified as new content is available from any computer or mobile device at any time, day or night. Enjoy this streaming service with the entire household or refer friends to become virtual members and join in. Steppenwolf NOW content will be available to stream from November 2020 through August 15, 2021. To purchase a virtual membership, visit steppenwolf.org/now.

Students, teachers and essential workers receive $25 OFF the virtual membership with an official school ID or work ID; to purchase call Audience Services at 312-335-1650, more info at steppenwolf.org/now.

Note: Steppenwolf NOW is included for free to all Classic Members, Black Card or RED card members of the 2020/21 Season. For updates on the 2020/21 Season and membership info, visit bit.ly/steppenwolf2021.

All are invited to the free Steppenwolf NOW preview event, Wednesday October 21 at 6pm CST-a virtual sneak-peek into the exciting lineup featuring many of the artists involved. More details to be released in the coming weeks; for updates visit steppenwolf.org/now.

"The Steppenwolf NOW lineup is a true manifestation of who we are-a celebration of artists sharing courageous, challenging, and at times deeply personal stories. We share a collective belief that it's critical to make space for creation and connection during this time of societal separation," shares Artistic Director Anna D. Shapiro.

What is Left, Burns

Written by James Ijames

Directed by Whitney White

Featuring ensemble members K. Todd Freeman and Jon Michael Hill

Streaming November 2020

Run time: 20 minutes

Two poets separated by age and distance engage in a video call rendezvous after fifteen years. Keith, a distinguished poet and professor of literature is moving towards retirement after a recent divorce from his wife. Ronnie, his younger former lover and mentee, has a New York Times bestselling book and a burgeoning career ahead of him. The two men wade through the connection they once had as they struggle with the desires that still bind them.

Wally World

By Isaac GÃ³mez

Co-directed by Isaac GÃ³mez and Lili-Anne Brown

Featuring ensemble members Cliff Chamberlain, Audrey Francis, Sandra Marquez and Karen Rodriguez with Danny Bernardo, Sydney Charles, Kevin Curtis, Leslie Sophia Perez, Marvin Quijada and Jacqueline Williams

Streaming December 2020

Run time: 2 hours and 20 minutes

It's Christmas Eve and a group of Wally World employees are about to lose it. On the one day of the year the mega-department superstore is supposed to close its doors, secrets come to life that may destroy more than their holiday cheer. Their manager Andy is doing everything in her power to keep her store in line and her employees in check. But can hard truths from her past ruin everything she's ever worked for? Wally World is a festive, poignant examination of finding magic in the mundane as ten employees do everything, they can to find purpose in a place that has never seen purpose in them.

Red Folder

Written and directed by ensemble member Rajiv Joseph

Featuring ensemble member Carrie Coon

Streaming January 2021

Run time: 10 minutes

The red folder belongs to a first grader. It is the source of all his woes. Years later, he seeks vengeance.

Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!

By Vivian J.O. Barnes

Streaming February 2021

Run time: 35 minutes

A Royal Wedding is looming. The Duchess and The Soon-to-be-Duchess are meeting face to face for the first time to go over everything you ever needed to know to become a duchess. There are rules. There's a way of doing things. Remember, everybody is watching. And you don't want to know what happens if you step out of line. Duchess! Duchess! Duchess! looks at the hidden costs of being the "luckiest girl in the world."

Where We Stand

By Donnetta Lavinia Grays

Directed by Tamilla Woodard

Featuring Donnetta Lavinia Grays

Streaming April 2021

Run time: 70 minutes

What does community mean? And what do we owe to one another? When a man who has been shunned by his town makes a deal on behalf of it with a mysterious stranger, he must stand before his community to ask for forgiveness in hopes that they might answer these enduring questions as they determine his fate. Through poetic verse and music, this work challenges our capacity to forgive and our ideas of mercy and who might deserve it.

Ages of the Moon

By Sam Shepard

Directed by ensemble member Ian Barford

Featuring ensemble members Randall Arney and William Petersen

Streaming June 2021

Run time: 55 minutes

Byron and Ames are old friends, reunited by mutual desperation on a hot summer day. As day turns into night and the bourbon keeps flowing, they sit, reflect and bicker about fifty years of love, friendship and their rivalry.

Executive Director E. Brooke Flanagan shares, "This moment reinforces that old adage that out of limitation comes creativity. This moment of disruption for our industry has led Steppenwolf's artistic and education teams to break the mold of theatrical form and evolve the ways in which we are connecting with audiences and serving students. In the months ahead, we will offer a stunning radio play production of George Orwell's Animal Farm to schools worldwide, while our series of six brilliantly creative virtual plays will connect our with audiences in Chicago-and beyond. This expansion of service through artistic excellence will continue when we open our expanded campus, still under construction through this time of forced closure, featuring a new state-of-the-art theater in the round and education loft."

Also Happening at Steppenwolf

Half Hour: The Steppenwolf Podcast-hits 10,000 Downloads!

Half Hour is a Steppenwolf Theatre produced interview-style podcast that uses the most magical amount of time there is in the theatre-the half hour before a show begins-to sit down and make connections between artists in the Steppenwolf family. Half Hour takes audiences behind the scenes for candid, intimate, one-on-one conversations between members of the nation's premier ensemble theatre, artists in Chicago and thought leaders in this industry.

Half Hour is immediately available at steppenwolf.org/halfhour and on all podcast platforms. The latest episode features playwright, actor and activist Matthew-Lee Erlbach sharing insights from the ongoing advocacy movement, Be An #ArtsHero, the struggle facing the Arts and Culture field during the COVID Crisis, and suggests how we can reshape our American society to place a higher value on art-and the workers who make art possible. Half Hour is produced by Patrick Zakem, mixed and edited by Matthew Chapman.

Steppenwolf for Young Adults Presents George Orwell's Animal Farm Radio Play for Schools-Free

More than 10,000 students have already registered from four continents-and counting!

With schools facing unprecedented challenges this fall, Steppenwolf Education continues its commitment to breaking down barriers to ensure access and equity for all. Steppenwolf for Young Adults (SYA) will help keep teens connected and creative with its first-ever radio play-an original production of George Orwell's Animal Farm, available for FREE streaming to all teachers and students-locally, nationally and internationally-with a reservation. As always, Steppenwolf Education will be creating a comprehensive study guide for teachers and students.

To date, more than 10,000 students from four continents (and counting) will be joining for the radio play. In addition to captioning and a version of the show available in American Sign Language, a Spanish-language transcript will be available for those who would benefit from this service.

Animal Farm

Adapted for radio by Steve Pickering,

from the stage adaptation by Althos Low

Directed by Lili-Anne Brown

Featuring ensemble members Audrey Francis, Namir Smallwood and Alan Wilder with Robert Cornelius, Emjoy Gavino and Sharriese Hamilton

Streaming October 19 - November 20, 2020

Recommended for grades 8+

To reserve a school group or more information, visit steppenwolf.org/education

In Animal Farm, George Orwell's always timely allegory, a group of diverse farm animals rise up against the human ruling class, hoping to form a society in which animals can be equal, free and happy. But in the turbulent wake of a revolution, Will Power corrupt even the noblest of causes? Featuring a cast filled with Steppenwolf ensemble members and esteemed Chicago actors, this radio play presentation brings Animal Farm into conversation with 2020's political landscape of revolution, uprising and civil disobedience.

The creative team includes Aaron Stephenson (Sound Design and Original Music), Patrick Zakem (Artistic Producer), Elise Hausken (Production Manager), Christine D. Freeburg (Production Stage Manager), Laura D. Glenn (Assistant Stage Manager) and JC Clementz (Casting Director).

Since mid-March, Steppenwolf Education has produced nearly 20 free online workshops reaching more than 3,000 people of all ages from across the globe-from Australia to Malta to Singapore and the Philippines. Virtual workshops are archived on Steppenwolf's website for viewing, and plans continue for ongoing virtual work throughout the season. Virtual workshops are made possible by the Ralla Klepak Foundation for Education in the Performing Arts.

Steppenwolf Education is committed to adding accessibility services for virtual programming, recognizing the new challenges the deaf/hard of hearing community are facing in the shift to online platforms. For more info, visit steppenwolf.org/virtualsteped.

Membership Has Never Meant More

Membership is more than a ticket-it is an investment that buoys Steppenwolf's mission, furthers the crucial work of Steppenwolf Education and uplifts the company's community partners.

Given the uncertainty of this time, the theater is continuing its Risk Free Membership-a guarantee that should the theater not be able to perform, or patrons don't feel comfortable attending due to COVID-19, it will be easy to receive a refund. The best way to support Steppenwolf is to renew or purchase a membership now. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org/membership.

To allow for the most flexibility as Steppenwolf follows recommended guidelines from local government and health officials, play run dates for the mainstage season will be solidified closer to the new year.

