Performances are Thursday, August 27, at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, August 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Violet Surprise Theatre presents SapphFest: Summer Lovin', a virtual variety show celebrating queer women and non-binary artists.

Performance Dates & Times: Thursday, August 27, at 7:30 p.m. & Friday, August 28, at 7:30 p.m. (Central Time)

Tickets: Pay-What-You-Can

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sapphfest-summer-lovin-tickets-117927890495 (Thursday)

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sapphfest-summer-lovin-tickets-117928745051 (Friday)

Each evening is unique, featuring a program of 6 performers who will regale (make that re-gay-le) you with comedy, music, storytelling, dance, and spoken word.

Created by director Iris Sowlat and playwright/actress Allison Fradkin, Violet Surprise is a new queer feminist theatre company with the mission to produce new works that vibrantly and valiantly validate the identities and experiences of queer women, with fierce allyship to the non-binary community.

Iris Sowlat is a Chicago-based director specializing in new work with feminist and queer themes, often told through an unexpected lens. Directing credits include The Anxiety Variety Show, Joan of Arc, and Underworld Anthem (RhinoFest), The Bear (Accidental Shakespeare Co.), The Days Are Shorter (Pride Films & Plays), Narratives of Achromatopsia (Chicago Fringe Festival), and many more. Iris has also worked with About Face Theatre, Northlight Theatre, Broken Nose, Collaboraction, Global Hive Laboratories, and NoPassport Theatre Alliance. She is a proud Artistic Associate at Stage Left. In 2018, Iris was named one of Windy City Times' "30 Under 30."

Allison Fradkin is a playwright with thespian tendencies. Scriptly speaking, she creates satirically scintillating stories that (sur)pass the Bechdel Test and enlist their characters in a caricature of the idiocies and intricacies of insidious isms. Her monologues and short plays have been featured in festivals nationwide, and her first full-length work, a lesbian-feminist musical tribute to The Golden Girls, will make its debut in 2021 with Queer Theatre Kalamazoo. An enthusiast of inclusivity and accessibility, Allison serves as Dramatist for Special Gifts Theatre, adapting scripts for actors of all abilities.

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You