Cast Set for FATHER OF THE BRIDE at Drury Lane Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Drury Lane Theatre will open its 2026/2027 season with Father of the Bride, by Caroline Francke, directed by Michael Heitzman. Heitzman, who last directed Drury Lane’s production of 42nd Street, helms this heartwarming comedy, running April 8 – May 31, 2026, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. The press opening is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, 2026 at 6pm.

The cast of Father of the Bride includes Joe Dempsey (Stanley Banks), Aurora Penepacker (Kay Banks), Rachel Sullivan (Ellie Banks), Jake DiMaggio Lopez (Buckley Dunstan), Kyle Ringley (Ben Banks), and Charlie Long (Tommy Banks) with Jeannie Affelder (Mrs. Pulitzki), Braden Crothers (Pete), Mitchell J. Fain (Joe), Archer Geye (Buzz Taylor), Maya Hlava (Peggy Swift), Ed Kross (Mr. Missoula), Demitri Magas (Red), Abby Rose Merrill (Tim’s Gal), and Michele Vazaquez (Miss Bellamy).

The creative team of Father of the Bride includes Michael Heitzman (Director), Lauren Nichols (Scenic Design), Emily Rebholz (Costume Design), Dalton Hamilton (Lighting Design), Sarah Ramos (Sound Design), Cassy Schillo (Properties Design), Erin Kennedy Lunsford (Wig, Hair & Makeup Design), Curtis Moore (Original Music Composer), Casie Morell (Production Stage Manager), and Rachel Campbell (Assistant Stage Manager).

Father of the Bride is the classic comedy that has touched our hearts for decades. Based on the novel that inspired the Elizabeth Taylor and Steve Martin films, this hilarious yet bittersweet play reminds us that sometimes the greatest love a father can give to his daughter is to let her go.