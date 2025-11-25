Video: First Look At IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS at Paramount Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Paramount Theatre has released new video highlights showcasing highlights from its upcoming production of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, including footage from the ensemble’s staging of “Snow," "The Best Things Happen When You're Dancing," and the finale performance of “White Christmas.”

White Christmas runs November 12, 2025–January 11, 2026, as part of Paramount’s 14th Broadway Series. Opening Night is Friday, November 21 at 7 p.m. (Note the new earlier curtain time for Friday and Saturday evening performances.)

Based on the 1954 film, the musical follows former World War II GIs Bob Wallace and Phil Davis—now a successful song-and-dance duo—as they team up with sister act Betty and Judy Haynes at a Vermont ski lodge owned by their former General. When they discover the inn is struggling, the group sets out to “put on a show,” leading to expansive production numbers, tap routines, and Berlin’s score including “Sisters,” “Snow,” and “White Christmas.”

Directed by Stephen Schellhardt, the production features Alex Syiek (Bob Wallace), Evan C. Dolan (Phil Davis), Sophie Grimm (Betty Haynes), Jessie J. Potter (Judy Haynes), David Girolmo (General Waverly), and Abby C. Smith (Martha Watson), supported by a 14-piece live orchestra and full ensemble.

Paramount’s staging includes a “vistacolor” set design, large-scale choreography, and a finale built around the classic title number, previewed in the newly released video footage.

Performances are held at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Tickets are $31–$106, with previews beginning November 12. Additional holiday week matinees include Friday, November 28 at 2 p.m. and Friday, December 26 at 2 p.m. There are no performances on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, or Christmas Day.

For tickets and additional information, visit ParamountAurora.com or call (630) 896-6666. Group discounts are available.