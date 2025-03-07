Victory Gardens Theater Will Reopen With David Mamet's HENRY JOHNSON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Biograph Theatre, home to the Victory Gardens Theater is set to reopen next month with the midwest premiere of David Mamet's Henry Johnson. The company has been dormant since 2022. Learn more about the controversy here.

Presented in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the founding of Victory Gardens, the production will be directed by Joseph Jefferson Award-winner Edward Torres (Co-founder and Artistic Director Emeritus at Teatro Vista) and will star acclaimed actors Thomas Gibson (TV’s “Criminal Minds”), Keith Kupferer (“Ghostlight”) Al'Jaleel McGhee and Daniil Krimer. Dennis Zacek, the Founder and Artistic Director Emeritus at Victory Gardens Theater, who led the company to receive a 2001 Tony Award for excellence in regional theater, will serve as Executive Producer.

“Henry Johnson,” which is being produced for the first time since its world premiere in Los Angeles in 2023, delves into the themes of manipulation and ethical ambiguity. The story follows Henry Johnson, a middle-aged man, as he navigates a series of encounters, both in the corporate world and in prison. As the play progresses, audiences are prompted to wonder: “What is the price of compassion?"

The production features a lighting design by Jared Gooding, costumes by Stephanie Cluggish, set design by CODESIGN STUDIOS, props by Jeff Brain and fight choreography by David Woolley.

Comments