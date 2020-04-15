VIDEO: Lyric Opera of Chicago Releases Online Content - THE KING AND I Clip, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In these times of social distancing and spending our days at home, Lyric Opera of Chicago is enjoying various conversations through email and on social media! To show the community how the Lyric feels, it has included a clip of "Getting to Know You" from the Lyric's 2016 production of "The King and I," sung by Kate Baldwin.

You'll also find a funny video featuring some of the Lyric staff describing opera plots poorly, an interview with veteran stagehand John Clarke, opera commentaries to pair with the Metropolitan Opera's nightly live streams, and a coloring interlude, for kids and adults!

View all of the content online at lyricopera.org/lyric-lately/lyric-music-more-april-7/.

Check out a sampling of the videos below:





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You