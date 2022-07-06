Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look at FENCES at American Blues Theater

Excluded as a black man from major leagues during his prime, Troy Maxson's bitterness takes its toll on his relationships with his wife and family.

Register for Chicago News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 6, 2022  

American Blues Theater is presenting August Wilson's Fences, directed by Monty Cole. The intimate and up-close production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama will play to a capacity of 60 people per performance through August 6, 2022, at Theater Wit,1229 W. Belmont Ave. Tickets will be available beginning May 31 at (773) 975-8150 and www.americanbluestheater.com. The opening is Thursday, July 7, at 7:30pm.

This is the sensational drama about Troy Maxson, a former star of the Negro Baseball League, who now works as a garbage man in 1957 Pittsburgh. Excluded as a black man from major leagues during his prime, Troy's bitterness takes its toll on his relationships with his wife and family.

The cast is: Kamal Bolden (Troy Maxson), Manny Buckley* (Gabriel), Shanésia Davis (Rose), Ajax Dontavius, (Cory), Martel Manning (Jim Bono), William Anthony Sebastian Rose (Lyons), and Riley Wells (Raynell).

The creative team includes Yeaji Kim (scenic design), Jared Gooding* (lighting design), Stephanie Cluggish (costume design), Rick Sims* (sound design), Verity Neely (properties design), Rachel Flesher (fight & intimacy design), Cara Parrish* (stage manager) and Shandee Vaughan* (production manager).

*Denotes Ensemble Member or Artistic Affiliate of American Blues Theater

VIDEO: First Look at FENCES at American Blues Theater
Click Here to Watch the Video!play





Related Articles View More Chicago Stories


From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

... (read more about this author)

VIDEO: The Cast of SOUTH PACIFIC Sings a Medley at The Ivy
July 5, 2022

A brand-new video has been released of some of the cast of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s SOUTH PACIFIC singing a special medley at The Ivy.
VIDEO: First Look at CHOIR BOY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
June 30, 2022

Steppenwolf Theatre Company's new staging of the Tony Award-nominated play Choir Boy by Oscar-winning Steppenwolf ensemble member Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight), is now running in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater now through July 24, 2022. Get a first look at footage from the production here!
VIDEO: MEAN GIRLS National Tour Cast Members Celebrate Pride with Remixed “I Am What I Am”
June 29, 2022

Company members from the First National Tour of Mean Girls collaborated the entire month of June to create a music video for Pride month to post on their social justice and advocacy page, @changeisfetch.
VIDEO: Watch the First Curtain Call at INTO THE WOODS on Broadway
June 29, 2022

Into the Woods just celebrated its first Broadway preview at the St. James Theatre, starring Sara Bareilles, Patina Miller, Gavin Creel, Joshua Henry and more. Check out video footage from inside the big night!
Photo/Video: First Look At BRUCE At Seattle Rep
June 27, 2022

Bruce, the new musical based on Carl Gottlieb's The Jaws Log, a novel about the making of the iconic film, officially opened on June 8 at Seattle Rep,and played its final performance June 26th. Get a first look at photos and video from the production.