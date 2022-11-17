UIS Performing Arts Center Accepting Applications For Our Stage / Our Voices Artist-in-Residence

The UIS Performing Arts Center is now accepting applications for the 2023 Our Stage / Our Voices Artist-in-Residence.







Our Stage / Our Voices (OS/OV) exists to provide opportunities for performing artists who are members of historically underrepresented communities to address the issues of inequality in the regional performing arts with the goal of achieving diversity and inclusion. These historically underrepresented communities include but are not limited to BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and persons with disabilities.







The OS/OV Artist-in-Residence program provides an opportunity for a selected artist to serve as an activist to readily advance a specific project that can help to raise underrepresented voices in the performing arts. The selected artist will be personally contracted for $12,000 for their work on the project and have access to a budget of up to $12,000 for additional expenses related to the project. Applicants will be considered based on their artist and/or activist credentials as well as the strength of their proposed project. More information and the application: UISpac.com/education/our-stage-our-voices.







"It is important that we create specific opportunities for diversity, equity and inclusion in the Performing Arts," said Carly Shank, Artistic Programs Director at the Performing Arts Center. "By providing funding and other direct support that can help develop underrepresented artists and artist leaders, we hope to help diversify our local arts community."







The 2023 OS/OV Artist-in-Residence will be the second Artist-in-Residence at the UIS Performing Arts Center. Actor, director, and performing artist Reggie Guyton is currently serving as the 2022 Artist-in-Residence. Mr. Guyton has been working to create a music and performance piece, Black Futurez: Mixtape that will be presented in the UIS Studio Theatre on February 3 and 4, 2023.







Applications for the 2023 Artist-in-Residency are due by midnight on Friday, December 16. Learn more at http://www.uispac.com/.