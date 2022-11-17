Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

UIS Performing Arts Center Accepting Applications For Our Stage / Our Voices Artist-in-Residence

Our Stage / Our Voices (OS/OV) exists to provide opportunities for performing artists who are members of historically underrepresented communities.

Nov. 17, 2022  

UIS Performing Arts Center Accepting Applications For Our Stage / Our Voices Artist-in-Residence

The UIS Performing Arts Center is now accepting applications for the 2023 Our Stage / Our Voices Artist-in-Residence.



Our Stage / Our Voices (OS/OV) exists to provide opportunities for performing artists who are members of historically underrepresented communities to address the issues of inequality in the regional performing arts with the goal of achieving diversity and inclusion. These historically underrepresented communities include but are not limited to BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and persons with disabilities.



The OS/OV Artist-in-Residence program provides an opportunity for a selected artist to serve as an activist to readily advance a specific project that can help to raise underrepresented voices in the performing arts. The selected artist will be personally contracted for $12,000 for their work on the project and have access to a budget of up to $12,000 for additional expenses related to the project. Applicants will be considered based on their artist and/or activist credentials as well as the strength of their proposed project. More information and the application: UISpac.com/education/our-stage-our-voices.



"It is important that we create specific opportunities for diversity, equity and inclusion in the Performing Arts," said Carly Shank, Artistic Programs Director at the Performing Arts Center. "By providing funding and other direct support that can help develop underrepresented artists and artist leaders, we hope to help diversify our local arts community."



The 2023 OS/OV Artist-in-Residence will be the second Artist-in-Residence at the UIS Performing Arts Center. Actor, director, and performing artist Reggie Guyton is currently serving as the 2022 Artist-in-Residence. Mr. Guyton has been working to create a music and performance piece, Black Futurez: Mixtape that will be presented in the UIS Studio Theatre on February 3 and 4, 2023.



Applications for the 2023 Artist-in-Residency are due by midnight on Friday, December 16. Learn more at http://www.uispac.com/.



Cast Announced for TICK, TICK…BOOM! at BoHo Theatre Photo
Cast Announced for TICK, TICK…BOOM! at BoHo Theatre
BoHo Theatre will close out its 2022/2023 season with TICK, TICK…BOOM!, with music, lyrics, and book by the late Jonathan Larson, and directed by Bo Frazier. This production marks the company’s first musical since BIG FISH in 2019.
Cast Announced For FAMILY HOLIDAY At Three Brothers Theatre Photo
Cast Announced For FAMILY HOLIDAY At Three Brothers Theatre
Three Brothers Theatre has announced the cast of Family Holiday by resident playwright DC Cathro (Reason For Return, The Book of Merman). The upcoming production will open Friday, December 2nd and run Fridays & Saturdays through December 17th.
Comedian Brad Williams to Perform at The Den Theatre in December Photo
Comedian Brad Williams to Perform at The Den Theatre in December
The Den Theatre will present comedian Brad Williams, performing four stand-up shows December 16 & 17, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage.
Cast Announced for CHLORINE SKY World Premiere Adaptation at Steppenwolf Theatre Photo
Cast Announced for CHLORINE SKY World Premiere Adaptation at Steppenwolf Theatre
Steppenwolf Theatre Company will present the Steppenwolf for Young Adults’ world premiere adaptation of Chlorine Sky, based on the book by Mahogany L. Browne, adapted by Mahogany L. Browne and directed by Ericka Ratcliff.

More Hot Stories For You


Comedian Brad Williams to Perform at The Den Theatre in DecemberComedian Brad Williams to Perform at The Den Theatre in December
November 17, 2022

The Den Theatre will present comedian Brad Williams, performing four stand-up shows December 16 & 17, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage.
Cast Announced for CHLORINE SKY World Premiere Adaptation at Steppenwolf TheatreCast Announced for CHLORINE SKY World Premiere Adaptation at Steppenwolf Theatre
November 17, 2022

Steppenwolf Theatre Company will present the Steppenwolf for Young Adults’ world premiere adaptation of Chlorine Sky, based on the book by Mahogany L. Browne, adapted by Mahogany L. Browne and directed by Ericka Ratcliff.
Strawdog Theatre's HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS is Coming to The Edge Off-Broadway TheaterStrawdog Theatre's HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS is Coming to The Edge Off-Broadway Theater
November 16, 2022

Strawdog Theatre Company is launching its 35th season with its holiday family favorite Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins, returning for its fifth year. Based on the award-winning book by Eric Kimmel, Hershel is adapted by ensemble member Michael Dailey, with music and lyrics by Jacob Combs, direction by Hannah Todd.
Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka to Perform at The Den Theatre This WinterComedian Atsuko Okatsuka to Perform at The Den Theatre This Winter
November 16, 2022

The Den Theatre will present comedian Atsuko Okatsuka, playing two stand-up performances on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 7 pm and 9:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
Photos: First Look at A MILE IN THE DARK at Rivendell TheatrePhotos: First Look at A MILE IN THE DARK at Rivendell Theatre
November 16, 2022

Interrobang Theatre Project (ITP) and Rivendell Theatre Ensemble (RTE) present the world premiere of Emily Schwend’s riveting new drama A Mile in The Dark, directed by ITP Artistic Director and Rivendell Theatre Ensemble member Georgette Verdin, playing November 11 – December 11, 2022 at Rivendell Theatre. Check out photos here!