Two-Part Annual Commemoration Of Clarence Darrow To Take Place Monday, March 13

In May 1898, woodworkers at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, entered into a strike. Famed attorney Clarence Darrow later successfully argued in favor of union members accused of conspiracy. On the anniversary of Darrow's death - March 13 - and the 125th anniversary of the case, the Woodworkers' Conspiracy Case will be discussed, along with current union issues.



The day begins with a brief ceremony and tossing of flowers near the Darrow Bridge in Jackson Park at 10 a.m., where Darrow's ashes were scattered after his death and where, as a bet, he once agreed his spirit would return if it turned out communication was possible from the afterworld. The bridge is closed due to construction, so the ceremony will be just to the east of the Darrow tribute marker. For more than 65 years, through the annual commemoration ceremony and lecture, Darrow's spirit has returned-to remind people that his work is not yet done.



Later that day, a special free program will be held to discuss the Woodworkers' case, with a reading of excerpts from Darrow's closing argument. That program is Monday, March 13, 6-7 p.m.; doors open 5:30 p.m., at Loyola University Chicago Quinlan School of Business, 16 E. Pearson, Room 1001. The evening program is co-sponsored with the Civitas ChildLaw Center and Curt and Linda Rodin Center for Social Justice at Loyola University Chicago School of Law.



Guest speaker Bob Reiter, president of the Chicago Federation of Labor, the third largest central labor council of the national AFL-CIO, will discuss the argument of attorney Clarence S. Darrow in the case of the state of Wisconsin vs. Thos. I. Kidd, Geo. Zentner and Michael Troiber for conspiracy arising out of the strike of woodworkers at Oshkosh, Wisconsin.



Juan Perea, Curt and Linda Rodin Professor of Law and Social Justice at Loyola University Chicago School of Law will discuss the current state of labor law today.

In May 1898 the Woodworkers of Oshkosh, through their local unions, determined to enter a strike. They sought a raise, the abolition of women and child labor, recognition of the union, and weekly paychecks. The strike continued for 14 weeks. Thomas I. Kidd, George Zentner and Michael Troiber were charged with conspiracy to injure the business of the Paine Lumber Company. Darrow argued on behalf of the strikers.



This year's event also includes a dramatic performance by actor Sheri Flanders of Darrow's arguments in the case.



Darrow, who died March 13, 1938, is remembered for his crusading role as "attorney for the damned" in such controversial cases as the Scopes Monkey Trial, the Leopold and Loeb murder case, and the pardoning of the Haymarket anarchists.



DIRECTIONS for the morning program: The Clarence Darrow Bridge is behind the Museum of Science and Industry. Since it is currently under constructions, the wreath-tossing ceremony will take place just east of the bridge. Driving south on Lake Shore Drive, pass the light at 57th Drive and turn right at the next light [Science Drive]. You will come almost immediately to Columbia Drive. If you turn left and follow Columbia Drive there is metered parking near the bridge. You may park at meters near the OmniMax Theater and walk south to the bridge.



For more details see www.darrowbridge.org.