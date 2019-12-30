Tickets to WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Starring Maria Dizzia Will On Go Sale In January

Broadway In Chicago has announced that tickets for Heidi Schreck's Tony Award nominated play and Pulitzer Prize finalist What the Constitution Means to Me will go on sale January 3, 2020. What the Constitution Means to Me will play Broadway In Chicago's Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut) for a limited 6-week engagement March 4 through April 12, 2020.

Tony Award nominee Maria Dizzia will star in the Chicago engagement on the National Tour of What the Constitution Means to Me, directed by Oliver Butler. Dizzia (In the Next Room (or the Vibrator Play), "Orange is the New Black") will be joined for these engagements by original Broadway cast members Mike Iveson and Rosdely Ciprian, who will reprise their roles in the Chicago engagement, and high school freshman Jocelyn Shek, who will rotate with Ciprian in the role of the debater.

Playwright Heidi Schreck's boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will affect the next generation of Americans. Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

Schreck's timely and galvanizing play, directed by Oliver Butler, became a sensation off-Broadway last fall before transferring to Broadway where it received two Tony Award® nominations among countless other accolades. See the play The New York Times hails as "not just the best play on Broadway, but also the most important."

Initially announced for a 12-week engagement on Broadway, What the Constitution Means to Me was extended twice and fully recouped in its Broadway engagement, shattering box office records at the Helen Hayes Theater (240 W 44th Street, New York, NY), for a total run of 24 weeks. What the Constitution Means to Me officially opened March 31, 2019 after beginning preview performances March 14, and played its final Broadway performance on August 24, 2019.

What the Constitution Means to Me recently concluded a record-breaking limited engagement run at the Eisenhower Theater at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., where it played 15 performances immediately following the conclusion of the Broadway run, from September 11 through September 22, 2019.

What the Constitution Means to Me features scenic design by Rachel Hauck (Hadestown), costume design by Michael Krass (Hadestown), lighting design by Jen Schriever (Eclipsed), and sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar (Hamlet).

For more information, please visit https://constitutionbroadway.com/

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Tuesdays at 7:30PM

Wednesdays at 2PM & 7:30PM (no 2PM performance on March 18 and April 1)

Thursdays at 7:30PM

Fridays at 7:30PM

Saturdays at 2PM & 8PM

Sundays at 2PM & 7:30PM (no 7:30PM performance on March 15, 29, and April 12)

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets for What The Constitution Means To Me will go on sale on January 3, 2020 and range in price from $30 - $85 with a select number of premium tickets available. Individual tickets will be available by calling the Broadway In Chicago Ticketline at (800) 775-2000 or by visiting www.BroadwayInChicago.com. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.





