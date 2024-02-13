Tickets Now on Sale For Curious Theatre Branch's THE GOOD by Jenny Magnus

Curious Theatre Branch continues its 35th anniversary season with a world premiere from Founding Co-Artistic Director Jenny Magnus, The Good, March 29 - April 21 at Chicago Dramatists, 789 N. Aberdeen Street. The Good is a new work created and performed by Magnus and directed with Stefan Brün, the opening night is Friday, March 29 at 8 p.m. The regular performance schedule is Fridays and Saturdays at 8;00 p.m. and Sundays, Feb. 7 and 14 at 3 p.m. The current running time is 50 minutes. Tickets now on sale at CuriousTheatreBranch.com. Tickets are priced on a “pay what you can” scale, with a suggested price of $20.

What is good? How are we supposed to be good and interesting? Is the pressure to be good, to be proper, to not hurt others, to not transgress, actually a way to hold one down? Can someone be not good but in tiny ways no one might notice? And what about the word, “virtue”? Loosely dubbing off Marcus Aurelius’ “Meditations,” Jenny Magnus sings her way through this dilemma, as she has been doing for 30 years. She is asking, is not being good the same as being bad?

The Good is a solo performance with Jenny Magnus (she/her).

The creative team includes Stefan Brün (he/him, director); Jeffrey Bivens (he/him, video); Marlana May Carlson (she/her, stage management); Ralph Loza (they/them, music mixing and mastering, sound consultation) and Julia Rhodes (she/her, movement consultation) and Meghann Wilkinson (she/her, movement consultation).