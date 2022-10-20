Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets Now Available: The ONE OF A KIND Holiday Show To Exhibit 500 Artists' Works From Across The US And Canada

All ticket sales will benefit the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

Register for Chicago News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 20, 2022  
Tickets Now Available: The ONE OF A KIND Holiday Show To Exhibit 500 Artists' Works From Across The US And Canada

Shop Til' You Drop! The One of a Kind Show and Sale , Chicago's not-to-miss annual shopping extravaganza, will return to THE MART, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Celebrating 21 years of pure magic, the One of a Kind Holiday Show will bring together 500 talented artists, artisans, and makers to offer the best in everything from fine art and handmade goods to gourmet cafes, bar areas, live entertainment and activities fun for all ages. Tickets to the holiday show ($15 for all four days) are now available online at oneofakindshowchicago.com. To make things even more cheery, a portion of all ticket sales will benefit the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to once again connect the show's enormously gifted artists and makers with such a loyal community that values and supports hand-crafted work," said Kathleen Hogan, Sales Director of the One of a Kind Show "Year after year, the show really defines the spirit of the holiday season."

Unlike traditional shopping, the show provides the opportunity to shop directly from the makers of goods spanning a variety of categories including accessories, gourmet, painting, bath & body, holiday, paper, ceramics, home goods, pet products, fashion, jewelry, photography, fiber art, kids, sculpture, furniture, metal, wood, glass, mixed media, and more. An artist locator is live online so shoppers can browse the artists and sort by name, location, category, BIPOC-Owned, LGBTQ-Owned, Woman-Owned and new to One of Kind, allowing shoppers to plan their perfect experience beforehand. Exhibiting artists will be on-site throughout the run of the show to engage with attendees, sharing their inspiration behind-the-scenes insights along the way.

New this year is an expanded gourmet market section featuring over 50 vendors, including 10 from The Hatchery, the food business incubator in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The Hatchery enables local entrepreneurs to build and grow successful food and beverage businesses by providing commercial kitchens with fridge and freezer storage, coworking and event spaces, and on the job training courses. In addition to this section, the holiday show will welcome over 200 new faces to create unmatched variety at the event.

The One of a Kind Holiday Show will be open on the 7th floor of THE MART, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza from Thursday December 1 - Sunday, December 4. Show hours will be Thursday-Saturday 10am-7pm and Sunday 10 am-5pm. Tickets are available online and are $15 for all 4 days. Children under 12 are free. For more information, please visit www.oneofakindshowchicago.com.



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Mercury Theater Chicago Announces 2023 Season; ROCK OF AGES, BIG RIVER, and More!Mercury Theater Chicago Announces 2023 Season; ROCK OF AGES, BIG RIVER, and More!
October 21, 2022

The 2023 Mercury Theater Chicago season has been announced, opening with Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, written by Lanie Robertson and starring Alexis J. Roston as Billie Holiday, to be performed in the Venus Cabaret Theater.
Buffalo Theatre Ensemble Presents Alan Ayckbourn's SEASON'S GREETINGS Next MonthBuffalo Theatre Ensemble Presents Alan Ayckbourn's SEASON'S GREETINGS Next Month
October 21, 2022

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble (BTE), the professional Equity company in residence at the McAninch Arts Center (MAC), continues its 2022-2023 season with Alan Ayckbourn's “Season's Greetings,” directed by Connie Canaday Howard*+.
High Concept Labs Welcomes New Managing DirectorHigh Concept Labs Welcomes New Managing Director
October 21, 2022

High Concept Laboratories (HCL), a Chicago-based arts service organization and artist incubator, announced today that Angee Lennard recently joined HCL as its new Managing Director. She joins HCL Artistic Director Yolanda Cesta Cursach Montilla in a co-leadership position with the organization.
Tickets Now Available: The ONE OF A KIND Holiday Show To Exhibit 500 Artists' Works From Across The US And CanadaTickets Now Available: The ONE OF A KIND Holiday Show To Exhibit 500 Artists' Works From Across The US And Canada
October 20, 2022

Shop Til' You Drop! The One of a Kind Show and Sale , Chicago's not-to-miss annual shopping extravaganza, will return to THE MART, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, December 4, 2022.
Laughing Stock Theatre Presents OVER MY DEAD BODY; OR, HOW TO DISTRIBUTE GENERATIONAL WEALTH At Athenaeum CenterLaughing Stock Theatre Presents OVER MY DEAD BODY; OR, HOW TO DISTRIBUTE GENERATIONAL WEALTH At Athenaeum Center
October 20, 2022

A show for all ages and eras, Renaissance Italy comes to 21st Century Chicago in this modern interpretation of the classical Commedia Dell'arte titled Over My Dead Body; Or, How To Distribute Generational Wealth.