Three of Cups Theatre Company Reveals MACBETH as Inaugural Production

Three of of Cups Theatre Company has announced the beginning of their inaugural season with the production of Macbeth. In this adaptation, the cast take on the infamous tyrant in a new way. Pulling inspiration from Samuel Beckett and the theatre of the absurd, this production focuses on the cyclical nature of power, tyranny, and the desires of man.

Three of Cups Theatre is a new Chicago storefront theatre whose mission is to to create a dynamic community of artists of all types within the Chicago area. Drawing largely on both traditional theater training as well as improvisation, Three of Cups unites both disciplines to bring intention and community back to improvisation, while returning to the roots of improv to bring that values of play and discovery into theatrical works.

Three of Cups derives it's name from the tarot card representing groups coming together to focus on a common emotional goal, and to create a community where others can have a space to rely on each other.

Three of Cups Theatre Company Presents: Macbeth

Playing at the Den Theatre July 24th - August 2nd.