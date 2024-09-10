Three Brothers Theatre Will Perform 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Three Brothers Theatre has announced its upcoming production of 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION, a unique and compelling multimedia musical experience. This stunning collection of musical stories, inspired by and paired with photographs, will captivate audiences with its gorgeous music, brilliant storytelling, and talented cast.

Show Details:

Dates: October 4-5, 25-26, November 1-2 at 7:30 PM and October 6, 27, November 3 at 2:00 PM

Location: Three Brothers Theatre, 221 N Genesee Street, Waukegan, IL 60085

Tickets: $25 General Admission, $15 Student/Senior/Military Rate

Purchase Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/35mm-tickets-914971533487?aff=oddtdtcreator

Theatre Website: https://threebrotherstheatre.com

35MM features music and lyrics by Ryan Scott Oliver, based on photographs by Matthew Murphy. This innovative production combines the power of visual art and musical storytelling, creating a unique moment captured onstage with each song. As the saying goes, "A picture is worth 1,000 words," but 35MM asks: What about a song?

Co-directed by Máire Witt O'Neill and Mark Bracken Jr., with music direction by Pascale Trouillot and choreography by Anna Roemer, 35MM promises an artful evening of rich, sexy, and thought-provoking songs. The production showcases diverse musical styles, from tender ballads to infectious pop, drawing from genres such as country, rock, and classical, all with a modern sensibility.

The talented cast includes Kezia Waters, McKenna Lyons, Mark Bracken Jr., Paisley Forster Saunders, and Victor Lopez. Together, they bring to life a collection of stories that explore the full spectrum of human experience.

35MM offers diverse themes and emotions. While love - romantic, platonic, and familial - is a central theme, the piece doesn't shy away from exploring darker topics such as death and grief. This range of subject matter allows the piece to remain vibrant from start to finish.

Audiences can expect to encounter a variety of unique and memorable moments, including a Twilight-esque song that delves into unconventional romance, a sassy number featuring a murderous high-school prom queen, poignant explorations of sexuality and personal identity, and quirky character studies, such as the tribulations of being a nanny.

The musical arrangements in 35MM are complex and impressive, with each song seeming to exist in a rich universe of its own. This "collection of musical snapshots" invites the audience to focus on the fullness of a single moment, asking, "What happens when you stop time long enough to notice the full picture of a moment?"

35MM pushes the boundaries of musical storytelling, offering a kaleidoscope of human experiences through its innovative blend of photography and song. This edgy, diverse, and deeply moving production challenges audiences to see the extraordinary in the ordinary, making it a must-see for anyone craving a fresh and enlightening night at the theatre.

