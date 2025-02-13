Thornton Wilder's THE MATCHMAKER to be Presented by Big Deal Productions Valentine's Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Big Deal Productions and the Buffalo Grove Park District will present Thornton Wilder's "The Matchmaker" opening in time for Valentine's Day!

Performances will be at the Buffalo Grove Community Arts Center Friday February 14th and 21at at 7pm, Saturday February 15th and 22nd at 7pm, and Sunday February 16th at 3pm.

Producer Ann Marie Shipstad-Schwartz has assembled an all star team led by director, Matt Canon, whose love for comedy and farce lets his cast feel free to explore and play with one another in making the funniest and most heartfelt show possible.

In a story that the musical HELLO DOLLY would soon make even more famous, THE MATCHMAKER has Horace Vandergelder, a wealthy merchant in 19th-century Yonkers, NY, decide to take a wife and employs a matchmaker, Mrs. Dolly Levi. Dolly subsequently becomes involved with two of Vandergelder's clerks, several lovely ladies, and the headwaiter at an expensive restaurant, where this swift farce runs headlong into hilarious complications. After everyone gets straightened out romantically, Vandergelder finds himself affianced to the astute Dolly Levi herself.

The cast stars Elanor Ruth Smith (Dolly Levi) and Bruce Moore (Horace Vandergelder) with Julia Helmer (Irene Malloy), Anna Perri (Minnie Fay), Al Katz-Mariani (Cornelius Hackl), Paxton Cobb (Barnaby Tucker), Megan Renz (Ermengarde), Kegan Collins (Ambrose Kemper), Jamie Gross (Malachi Stack), Amy Ticho (Flora Van Huyson), Sue Jacobson (Joanne/Rudy), Scott Kleinstein (Cabman), Kathy Martin (Gertrude/Cook), and Jacob Borre (August)

The creative team includes Bob Silton (Scenic Designer), John Gion (Costume Desinger), Mat Roitman (Stage Manager), Luis Hernandez (Sound Designer), and Alec Kinastowski (Lighting Designer)

"This is the perfect show for Valentine's Day", said director Matt Canon. "A show about love and adventure that will make you laugh and be moved. What can be more perfect than that?"

