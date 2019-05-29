Third Eye Theatre Ensemble Announces The US Premiere Of STITCH, By Juliet Palmer

Third Eye Theatre Ensemble presents the US Premiere of Stitch, by Juliet Palmer, with libretto by Anna Chatterton. Performances take place at Prop Thtr, 3502 N. Elston, June 14th - June 15th. Stitch is an a cappella opera for three women and three sewing machines. Framed by hypnotic language and locked within the unrelenting rhythm of the sewing machine, this work sheds light on the conditions of the sweatshop and gives us a glimpse into the lives of the women who clothe us all.



Stitch premiered in 2018 at The Theatre Centre, in Toronto. It received Dora nominations for "Outstanding New Opera," and "Outstanding Production." The Toronto Star said, "It doesn't seem like opera at all - until you realise how much a librettist, composer and three vocalists can accomplish with the simplest of means. That's an art."



The cast includes Rena Ahmed* (Neema), Angela Born* (Trish), and Mary Lutz Govertsen* (Christine). Directed by Rose Freeman*, and conducted by Alexandra Enyart. Shelby Krarup* provides stage management.



Tickets can be purchased at www.thirdeyete.com. General admission tickets are $20. For press inquiries or reservations, email Rena Ahmed at info@thirdeyete.com.



*indicates ensemble member



About Third Eye Theatre Ensemble: Third Eye Theatre Ensemble presents quality productions of new or seldom performed operatic works that inspire conversation while advocating for human rights and social justice.



Third Eye strives to captivate audiences through intimate, black box interpretations that spur the imagination and create conversations that last long after the performance. They firmly believe in their tag line: See. Imagine. Converse.



Third Eye was deemed the debut company of 2014 by Chicago Classical Review, and made Newcity's list of Top 5 operas for 2014, 2015, and 2016. Third Eye was nominated for the inaugural ALTA (The Alliance of Latinx Theater Artists) awards in the "Outstanding Production - Musical" category for their 2017 production of With Blood, With Ink.



For more information visit www.thirdeyete.com.





