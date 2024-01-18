Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre Unveils Cast and Creative Team of SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre has revealed the cast and production team of Sondheim Tribute Revue playing March 8-April 28, 2024 at Theo's home on Howard Street in Evanston. In celebration and honor of Sondheim's passing through a collaboration with MTI and The Estate of Stephen Sondheim, theater companies have been invited to produce their own customizable Sondheim tributes. The tributes are curated from a selection of songs in which Sondheim wrote for the stage as solo composer and lyricist. Theo's production will feature personal salutes to the late Broadway giant from the actors themselves along with performances from Anyone Can Whistle, Frogs, Saturday Night, Sweeney Todd, Company, and more!

"Stephen Sondheim is one of the greatest minds to ever write in the musical theater landscape," says Artistic Director Fred Anzevino. "Ultimately, this is the story of Sondheim. You'll be able to watch the evolution of his work and gain a sense of how he grew as a composer. We wanted the opportunity to honor his work through our work and this is really Theo coming back to itself. We started as a cabaret company, and we are thrilled for this unique opportunity to utilize Sondheim's music and create something for our audiences that truly won't be seen anywhere else."

The Creative team is helmed by Jeff Award winners Fred Anzevino (he/him) as Director, and Jenna Schoppe (she/her) as Co-Choreographer/Associate Director. J Alan (J/she) returns to Theo as Co-Choreographer and Assistant Director, Carolyn Brady (she/they) makes their Theo debut as Music Director and Evelyn Ryan (she/her) joins the team as Assistant Music Director.

The cast welcomes the return of two Theo Jeff-nominated performers, Max DeTogne (he/him; Jesus Christ Superstar) and Joe Giovannetti (he/him; The Most Happy Fella). Elya Bottiger (she/her) and Maliha Sayed (she/her) make their Theo debuts with Isa Garcia (they/he; The Threepenny Opera) taking on a featured role for the first time at the company. Rounding out the cast are J Alan (J/she) and Melody Murray (she/her) as Swings.

Creating the design story will be Set Designer Manuel Ortiz (he/him), Co-Lighting Designers Maggie Fullilove-Nugent (she/her) and Josiah Croegaert (he/him), along with Robert S. Kuhn (he/him) as Costume Designer, and Matthew R. Chase (he/him) as Sound Designer and Director of Production. Completing the production team is Shelby Burgus (she/her) as Stage Manager, Carl Herzog (he/him) as Technical Director, Jackson Mikkelsen (he/him) as Production Electrician, Rose Johnson (they/them) as Scenic Charge, Jose Martinez (he/him) as Scenic Painter, and Isaac Mandel (he/him) as Audio Engineer.

Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or via phone at 773-939-4101. Ticket prices range from $30-$59. Box office hours are Wednesday-Sunday 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Theo continues to offer its one stop dinner and a show experience, offering a pre-fixed dinner menu before performances courtesy of a local Evanston restaurant for an additional $33. All performances take place at Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre located at 721 Howard Street in Evanston.

Special thanks to production sponsors Michael and Mona Heath.

Licensed by special arrangement with Music Theatre International with the permission of The Estate of Stephen Sondheim.

ABOUT SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE

Sondheim Tribute Revue is a customizable revue featuring the work of the incomparable Stephen Sondheim.

Stephen Sondheim is widely acknowledged as the most innovative, most influential, and most important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history. For more than 50 years, he set an unsurpassed standard of brilliance and artistic integrity in musical theatre. In the tradition of Theo's acclaimed cabaret revues, and with special permission from Music Theatre International, Artistic Director Fred Anzevino will helm a one-of-a-kind tribute evening, created especially for our audiences with performances from Anyone Can Whistle, Frogs, Saturday Night, Sweeney Todd, Company, and more!

ABOUT THEO UBIQUE CABARET THEATRE

Theo was founded in 1997 by Artistic Director Fred Anzevino. Productions were first staged at the Heartland Studio Theatre, and from 2004 to May 2018, at No Exit Café, where the company began focusing on musicals and revues, reigniting the cabaret theatre trend in Chicago. The company moved to the Howard Street Theatre, a venue owned and developed for Theo by the City of Evanston, in fall of 2018. Theo has produced more than 60 shows and won 68 Jeff Awards, having received 173 nominations. Learn more at www.theo-u.com

LISTING INFORMATION

Sondheim Tribute Revue

March 8-April 28, 2024

Tickets are $30-$59, with pre-fixe dinner available for an additional $33.

Performances Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 6:00pm

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Directed by Fred Anzevino

All performances will be held at the Howard Street Theatre, 721 Howard Street, Evanston, IL 60602.

More information at www.theo-u.com or by phone at 773-939-4101 Wed.- Sun. Noon - 5 p.m.