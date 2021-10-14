Theatre 7 Presents NOISES OFF Beginning This Weekend

Decatur's Theatre 7 will present Noises Off, beginning this weekend. Performances will run October 15 through 17 and 22 through 24 at the Decatur Civic Center.

It's all fun and games until someone gets a fish in the face! Join Theatre 7 for this hilarious backstage farce brimming with slapstick comedy, slamming doors, falling trousers, and flying sardines!

Called "the funniest farce ever written," Noises Off presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called Nothing's On. Doors slamming, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play. Noises Off takes a fond look at the follies of theatre folk, whose susceptibility to out-of-control egos, memory loss, and passionate affairs turn every performance into a high-risk adventure.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.theatre7.org/current-season.