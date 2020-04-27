Theater Wit Announces Second Extension For TEENAGE DICK Virtual Run

Chicago's Theater Wit announced another two-week extension today of its current, critically acclaimed virtual production of Teenage Dick.

Originally extended through May 2, theater fans no matter where they are in the world now have an additional two weeks to enjoy Wit's hit production of Mike Lew's devastatingly funny, sharply written new play, running online only, through May 17.

Wit has sold more than 1,000 remote view tickets since launching its virtual run in mid-March, and with capacity capped at 98 viewers per stream, several of Wit's online performances have played to sold out houses.

Moreover, over half of the ticket buyers to date have resided outside Illinois, with audiences logging in from as far as Canada, Japan, the U.K. and Pakistan to enjoy this 100-minute escape from the day-to-day rituals of sheltering in place, followed by a live video chat with the cast and crew after every show.

Remote view show times for Teenage Dick are Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. (all CST). Wednesday afternoon matinees are new to the schedule and come with a Pay What You Can option. Tickets for shows Thursday through Sunday start at $25. For tickets and information, visit TheaterWit.org or call (773) 975-8150.

In Teenage Dick, playwright Mike Lew revives theater's most famous disabled character, Shakespeare's Richard III, like audiences have never seen him before: scheming his way through the brutal, no-holds barred world of high school. Picked on because of his cerebral palsy (and his semi-creepy tendency to monologue), Richard is determined to become class president. But the road to power is never smooth and Richard must decide: is it better to be loved? Or feared?

Wit's online-only Chicago premiere of Teenage Dick was videotaped in front of a small live audience on March 16, the same day Chicago bars and restaurants were shut down due to Covid-19. After editing video of the show's opening and closing performance, Teenage Dick launched as an online production just two days later. Since then, Teenage Dick has attracted national attention for both the production itself, along with the pioneering remote view format Wit conceived and deployed in record time.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You