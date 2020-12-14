The University of Illinois Springfield Performing Arts Center presents "We Stream A Little Christmas Recital" via stream on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 7 pm at UISpac.com/streaming. A holiday piano recital with local piano teachers and students.

Covid-19 has been hard for everyone, and that certainly has included the performing arts community here in Springfield. We wanted to give young artists an opportunity to perform and show how they've developed as musicians this year, but obviously we wanted to do it safely. By recording local piano students in advance and then streaming their performances together in one recital, these musicians can now not only perform again - they can perform for family and friends anywhere in the world.

The UIS Performing Arts Center recorded holiday songs from six teachers and 21 students (1 at a time of course) and you can watch it from the comfort of your own home on Friday, Dec 18th at 7 pm.