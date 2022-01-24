The Second City Announces New Slate Of Programming In UP Comedy Club

The Second City will bring audiences a new slate of programming in UP Comedy Club this year. One of Second City's three resident stages in the historic Piper's Alley Building in Old Town, UP offers an upscale setting to enjoy a night or afternoon of laughter performed by Chicago's funniest players.

Programming includes two brand-new shows for 2022, in addition to the return of some of the theater's most popular experiences. Tickets for all shows start at $29.00 and are available by phone at 312-337-3992 or online at www.secondcity.com. UP Comedy Club is located on the third floor of Piper's Alley, 230 W North Avenue.

Sing Out, Second City: Brand-new show! The Second City is proud to present our pitch-perfect revue that celebrates all things musical. Featuring the company's finest and funniest melodies throughout the decades, song-centric sketch comedy, original new works and musical improv, you'll be blown away by the chops of our fine-tuned performers who are ready to sing their lungs out to make you laugh!

Sing Out, Second City beings February 17, 2022 and runs Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 5pm and 8pm.

The Second City's Late Night Date Night: Brand-new show! Come get it on at The Second City! Bring your partner, lover, significant other, spouse, friend with benefits, platonic BFF, or even just your hot self to The Second City's Late Night Date Night, the brand-new experience you've been aching for. Is it spicy? Yes. Is it raunchy? Also yes. Will there be lots of saucy innuendo? Hell, yes. Spend a sexy hour of fun and games with our ultra-hot cast as they flaunt their comedy stamina on stage and (consensually) annihilate everything that turns us on-and off-about love.

The Second City's Late Night Date Night begins March 19, 2022 and runs Saturdays at 11pm.

The Second City's Improv Brunch: Bottoms up in UP Comedy Club! Join The Second City for some hair of the dog comedy during this totally improvised daytime experience from the city's finest. We're serving up all-you-can-stomach laughter! Food and mimosas are available ala carte.

The Second City's Improv Brunch returns February 13, 2022 and takes place Sundays at 12pm.

The Second City's Improv All-Stars: Entirely improvised comedy from the masters of the form, The Second City's Improv All-Stars will astound you with their talent, skill and wit-without scripts, sets, or a safety net!

The Second City's Improv All-Starts begins March 18, 2022 and runs Fridays at 11pm.

The Best of The Second City: Find out for yourself why The Second City has been the first name in laughter for over sixty years! Featuring some of the best sketch comedy and songs from our comedy vaults updated for the modern era, as well as some of our newest classics and trademark improvisation performed by the next generation of comedy superstars.

The Best of The Second City runs Mondays-Wednesdays at 8pm, Saturdays at 4pm.

The Second City takes the health and safety of its patrons, talent, students, and staff very seriously. In addition to strict sanitization standards, proof of full vaccination is required for anyone 5 years old and up entering the venue. Masks are required indoors at all times except when eating or drinking.