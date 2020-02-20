The Passage Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team For ALL ONE! THE DR. BRONNER'S PLAY
The Passage Theatre (TPT) is pleased to announce its cast and production team for the world premiere of ALL ONE! THE DR. BRONNER'S PLAY, a commission by Beth Hyland, directed by Sammy Zeisel. ALL ONE! THE DR. BRONNER'S PLAY will play April 17th - May 3rd, 2020 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 1650 W Foster Ave. Tickets are currently available at https://www.thepassagetheatre.com/ or in person at Ebenezer Lutheran Church 30 minutes prior to performance. The press opening is Friday, April 17th at 7:30 pm.
ALL ONE! THE DR. BRONNER'S PLAY features Jen Allman, Ned Baker, Carter Caldwell, Nico Kruger, Abby Pajakowski, Deanalís Resto, Will Sonheim, Joolz Stroop, Allyce Torres, and Park Williams.
"Good/Evil! Clean/Dirty! Madness/Genius! Apart/Together! Can all of these major dualities be contained in a soap you may have in your shower right now? And can that soap really have eighteen different uses? All-One: The Dr. Bronner's Play is an irreverent look at life's deepest darkness and brightest light through the too-wild-to-be-believed life of the world's most famous soap maker, Emanuel Bronner."
The production team for ALL ONE! THE DR. BRONNER'S PLAY includes: Jean E. Compton* (Stage Manager), Alexi Siegel (Production Manager), Kai Magee (Lighting Designer), David Dawson (Space Designer), Jessica Gowens (Costume Designer), Cory Hardin* (Artistic Producer), Grace Bolander* (Marketing Director), Laura Nelson* (Public Relations), Nic Park* (Casting Director), and Will Quam* (Literary Manager).
*Denotes The Passage Theatre company member