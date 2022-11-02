The Music Institute of Chicago's DUKE IT OUT! NUTCRACKER Combines Classical, Jazz Versions

The Music Institute of Chicago presents its holiday tradition, Duke It Out! Nutcracker, featuring the classical (Tchaikovsky) and jazz (Duke Ellington/Billy Strayhorn) versions of the holiday favorite in a music and dance performance Saturday, December 10 at 2 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston. The performance is also available via livestream.



Curated by Dance Chicago, the program features members of Axiom Brass and Music Institute Ensemble in Residence Quintet Attacca. The performance is a family-friendly 60 minutes and is preceded by an interactive musical instrument petting zoo, when children ages 3 and older have a chance to try a range of instruments featured in the Tchaikovsky Nutcracker score, at 1 p.m.



"This is a Nutcracker like no other: The program features a unique combination of the classical music of Tchaikovsky side by side with the hot jazz of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn," said Music Institute President and CEO Mark George. "And with a one-hour runtime, Duke it Out! is a family-friendly and entertaining production."