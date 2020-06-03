The Music Institute of Chicago to Present INDOOR VOICES

In a salute to the legacy of Nichols Concert Hall (NCH), its highly regarded concert venue, the Music Institute of Chicago presents "Indoor Voices," a free series of weekly musical visits with musicians who have performed at NCH, including guest artists, faculty, and alumni.



Each "Indoor Voices" episode, hosted by the Music Institute's Director of Performance Activities Fiona Queen, will debut on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. and last about 30 minutes.



Updated list of artists scheduled to date include:



• June 5: Lady Valerie Solti, wife of the late maestro Sir Georg Solti and co-founder of the Solti Foundation

• June 12: jazz vocalist and Music Institute Artist-in-Residence Tammy McCann and jazz vibraphonist, composer, and bandleader Joe Locke

• June 19: award-winning violist and Music Institute Academy alumnus Matthew Lipman

• June 26: pianist and Music Institute faculty member Abraham Stokman

• POSTPONED: internationally acclaimed pianist Sergei Babayan, a Deutsche Grammophon exclusive artist who has performed at prestigious venues with the world's leading orchestras (new date TBD)



"While we are confined to our individual dwellings, many of us feel less than 'at home' with the current situation," said Queen. "Musicians have been separated from their colleagues, their students, and the familiar exhilaration of performing live on some of the world's most iconic stages to packed houses. But art can't be stifled in isolation-it will always find a way to lift us up and carry us through the most trying times. We are discovering new ways to connect and adapt, to use the distance to eliminate difference. We truly are all in this together."

To tune in to free episodes of "Indoor Voices" each week, visit musicinst.org/nch.

All programming is subject to change.

