The Music Institute of Chicago Will Present a Jazz Double Header at Nichols Concert Hall

In two performances honoring jazz legends, the Music Institute of Chicago presents the Marcus Roberts Trio, saluting "Piano Giants" March 14, and "100 Years of Art Blakey," featuring Jazz Messengers alumni, Tammy McCann and more, March 28. Both performances are at 7:30 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston.



On March 14, the Marcus Roberts Trio-Roberts on piano, Rodney Jordan on bass, and Jason Marsalis on drums-pay tribute to "Piano Giants" of the 20th century, including Leonard Bernstein, George Gershwin, Thelonious Monk, and Duke Ellington. Known for its virtuosic style and entirely new approach to jazz trio performance, the Marcus Roberts Trio members share equally in shaping the direction of the music with lightning reflexes and imagination. Influenced by the famous piano trio styles of Ahmad Jamal and Oscar Peterson, the Marcus Roberts Trio builds from that rich foundation to create an ever-evolving sound all its own that is sure to delight jazz audiences.

On March 28, "100 Years of Art Blakey" pays tribute to the drummer and bandleader who founded the Jazz Messengers, a collective that influenced generations of leading musicians through mentorship and intergenerational collaboration. Performers include Jazz Messengers alumni trombonist Robin Eubanks, saxophonist Javon Jackson, and trumpeter Charles Toliver; singer and Music Institute artist-in-residence Tammy McCann; and drummer Clif Wallace and his Big Band.



The Music Institute's 2019-20 season concludes with the Formosa Quartet performing its exclusive collection of music April 4.

The Marcus Roberts Trio performs Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.,

and "100 Years of Art Blakey" takes place Saturday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.,

both at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue in Evanston.

Admission is $50 for early access seating, $25 for advance purchase,

and $30 at the door.

Tickets are available at musicinst.org/nch or by calling 847.448.8326.

All programming is subject to change.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You