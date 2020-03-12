The League Of Chicago Theatres Suspends Productions Due to Covid-19

Chicago theatres have suspended productions due to Coronavirus and at guidance of Governor and Mayor. Reada statement from Deb Clapp, Executive Director, League of Chicago Theatres, below:

"Mayor Lightfoot and Governor Pritzker held a press conference today asking and strongly recommending that public gatherings of more than 250 people be suspended possibly until May 1. They also mandated that gatherings of more than 1000 be suspended for the same amount of time. The League is working to support members with venues fewer than 250 as they decide the best course of action for their individual venues. We want to thank our government officials for their diligence during this time.

The safety and health of our audiences, artists and theatre staff remains our highest priority. As the situation around COVID-19 evolves, we will continue to share with our member organizations precautions they can take as outlined by federal health authorities and state and local officials to ensure that theatres are ready to welcome patrons back after this temporary shut-down.

COVID-19 will have a significant financial impact on our industry in the near and long-term. We want to thank our philanthropic partners, as well as our city and state officials, for their continued support as we all navigate the aftermath of this situation.

Patrons with tickets for performances during this time are encouraged to contact individual theatres directly for more information."





