The Jeff Awards Opens Submissions For 2024 Jeff Impact Fellowship Awards

Following the highly anticipated and successful extension of its mission to promote and recognize theater excellence through the Jeff Impact Fellowship inaugural awards last year, the Jeff Awards has announced the opening period for applications submissions for its 2024 honors to help inspire early career artists of color in the Greater Chicagoland area. Two recipients will be selected for awards of $10,000 each to support their work to pursue artistic excellence in Chicago theater.

The Fellowship is designed for the professional, academic, and/or personal development of candidates in the theater community. Eligible recipients are early career artists of color who reside in or are based in Chicago or a Chicago suburb and are at least 18 years of age. They must have been involved in Chicago theater for at least one to not more than five years as actors, directors, stage managers, designers, theater technicians, cabaret artists, playwrights, music directors, theater composers, theater musicians, dramaturgs and improvisational performers.“Supporting a vibrant Chicago theater community is part of our mission, so we understand how vital it is to provide this type of opportunity for emerging artists in our hometown,” said John Glover, Chair of The Jeff Awards. “In our first year, we were beyond inspired by the range of talent in the applications. And we are already seeing the impact our inaugural winners are having with support that enables them to step away from conventional ideas for how to approach their work and commit to applying the grant funds towards developing and growing their work as a Chicagoland theater artist.”

Applications can be submitted online here and are due June 30, 2023, at 5:00 pm (CDT). All applications must be accompanied by two letters of recommendation, one of which must come from an Artistic Director of a Chicagoland theater company that has produced in the area for at least two years, and be submitted by the recommender via email to fellowship@jeffawards.org.

Fellowship recipients and all applicants will be notified by the end of year.

Additional Information on the Application Process

Applicants with questions are encouraged to email John Glover, Chair of the Jeff Awards, at chair@jeffawards.org. A phone conversation with an applicant may be arranged upon request.



All applicants will be notified within 48 hours to confirm submission including two required letters of recommendation.



Recipients of the 2023 Jeff Impact Awards were Satya Chavez, a Latine multi-disciplinary artist with a passion for social justice and writing music, and Terry Guest, who is a playwright, actor, director and teaching artist.

ABOUT THE JEFF AWARDS

The Jeff Awards is one of the most active and engaged theater awards organizations in the country evaluating hundreds of theatrical productions annually and holding two awards ceremonies highlighting work over the past Equity and Non-Equity seasons. Through our recommendations, awards, and honors we help foster the growth of companies, encourage artists, bring new appreciation for diverse storytelling, and cultivate civic pride in the achievements of the Chicago theater community. Originally chartered in 1968 to recognize Equity productions, the Jeff Awards Non-Equity Wing was established in 1973 to celebrate outstanding achievement in non-union theatre. For more information, visit www.jeffawards.org.