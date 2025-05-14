The Impostors Theatre Company Concludes Season with FOOTHOLDS VOL. 6

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Impostors Theatre Co. (ITC) concludes their sixth season with Footholds Vol. 6, an anthology play written by the Chicagoland community and directed by ITC Executive Director Rachel Borgo along with ITC Ensemble Members Courtney Marie and Caitlin McManus, as well as Erin Sheets, Jared Sheldon, Ebby Offord, Kayla Menz, and Chels Morgan.

Footholds Vol. 6 runs June 6 – 21, 2025, at ITC's resident home, The Den Theatre, 1331 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622.

In its sixth installment, Footholds intertwines The Impostors Theatre Co.'s unique vision with local voices. Footholds is an anthology series written by playwrights from across the Chicagoland community. Ensemble members conceived the idea in reaction to one of the most frustrating and intimidating villains an artist can face: a blank page. A blank canvas allows for infinite possibilities, but this can sometimes act as a hindrance. With no definitive starting point, it can be difficult to realize a final product. By introducing a single, ambiguous constraint, a crack in the block of marble, we ask our writers and collaborators to start with the same limitation and branch off wherever their imaginations take them.

This year's foothold: A lamp-lit alley, fringing the noise—before, during, or after the party.

The Plays:

"The 13 Times I May or May Not Have Said Hi to My Ex at His Birthday Party" by Conlan Carter

"Leave Only Crumbs" by Alex Fortune

"Hole in the Wall" by Jared Goudsmit

"In the Mood" by Matt Schutz

"LINCOLN LINCOLN LINCOLN LINCOLN" by Samantha Hurley

"Fragments" by Stephen Gerrie

"STORYTELLERS... or a little Black joy for your Sunday" by Chels Morgan

The cast of Footholds Vol. 6 features Whitney Pipes, Tulsi McDaniels, Kene Ifezue, Rashaad A. Bond, Charlie Mann, Ian Mason, and Squeek Rangel.

Following Footholds Vol. 6, The Impostors Theatre Co.'s sixth season will conclude with their annual end-of-season fundraiser to celebrate the success of past seasons and announce what's to come.

About the Artists

Rachel Borgo (Production Director) is the executive director of The Impostors Theatre Co. (ITC) and an alum of Valparaiso University. Most recently, she performed as Puck in Dominick Alesia's Helena & Hermia in the Enamored Odyssey, a musical adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream produced by ITC. Previously, she served as production director for Footholds Vol. 5, Vol. 4, and Vol. 3. Additionally, Rachel served as the stage manager for the Jeff Nominated original musical Miranda: A War-Torn Fable (ITC); playwright/director of the new immersive play Body of Work (Montpelier Arts Center); playwright/stage manager of Jeff Nominated Hertha Nova (ITC); assistant director of Footholds 2020: A Socially Distant Film (ITC); and dramaturg on various ITC productions. Outside of the theatre, Rachel works full time as a ghostwriter, editor, and book coach, supporting authors of varied backgrounds across a multitude of genres.

Courtney Marie (Associate Production Director) is an artist, dreamer, and sometimes office worker from right here in the greatest city on earth. She is thrilled to be returning to Footholds in a bigger capacity (and with her Best Friend on earth, Ebby O.) after directing plays for Vol. 5, 4, and 3. Courtney is a proud ensemble member of both The Impostors Theatre Co. and Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre. When she is not on or behind the stage, Courtney works at the University of Illinois Chicago as an administrator in the political science department and an assistant coach to the nationally ranked mock trial team. Love always to Courtney's incredible husband Jonas and amazing friends and family for the support.

