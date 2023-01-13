January 14, 2023 marks the 100th birthday of Gerald Arpino, one of the 20th century's most influential artists.

As the culminating event in a multiyear salute to this extraordinary choreographer and co-founder/director of The Joffrey Ballet, The Gerald Arpino Foundation announces the Chicago Centennial Celebration featuring ballet companies from around the country performing the choreographer's work on one stage.

Performances take place September 23 and 24, 2023 at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. Tickets go on sale in March 2023 at auditoriumtheatre.org.

The participating companies and the works they are performing are as follows:



Saturday, September 23, 7:30 p.m.

American Ballet Theatre (New York): Sea Shadow

Ballet West (Utah): RUTH, Ricordi per Due

The Joffrey Ballet (Illinois): Suite Saint-Saëns

Oklahoma City Ballet (Oklahoma): Birthday Variations

San Francisco Ballet (California): L'Air D'Esprit

Sunday, September 24, 2 p.m.

Ballet West (Utah): Light Rain

Complexions Contemporary Ballet (New York): Valentine

Eugene Ballet (Oregon): Reflections

The Joffrey Ballet (Illinois): Round of Angels

San Francisco Ballet (California): L'Air D'Esprit

Updates will be available on the Foundation's website, arpinofoundation.org. All programming is subject to change.

Gerald Arpino (1923-2008) was a visionary choreographer who, along with Robert Joffrey, created a ballet company and a body of work that has made a singular and enduring impact on American ballet. Throughout his 50-year career, Arpino created nearly 50 ballets for The Joffrey Ballet. From landmark works like Trinity and Round of Angels to Suite Saint-Saëns and Light Rain, Arpino was a masterful artist and entertainer whose work brought audiences to their feet time and again.



The Gerald Arpino Foundation is committed to preserving and promoting the choreographic works of Gerald Arpino and Robert Joffrey while maintaining the integrity of their works through the highest level of artistic excellence. The Foundation allows qualified organizations the right to license Arpino's and Joffrey's choreographic works and offers repertory workshops, lectures, and master classes to teach a new generation of dancers the choreography and style of Joffrey and Arpino.

