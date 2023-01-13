Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Gerald Arpino Foundation Announces The Chicago Centennial Celebration

January 14, 2023 marks the 100th birthday of Gerald Arpino, one of the 20th century's most influential artists.

Jan. 13, 2023  
The Gerald Arpino Foundation Announces The Chicago Centennial Celebration

January 14, 2023 marks the 100th birthday of Gerald Arpino, one of the 20th century's most influential artists.

As the culminating event in a multiyear salute to this extraordinary choreographer and co-founder/director of The Joffrey Ballet, The Gerald Arpino Foundation announces the Chicago Centennial Celebration featuring ballet companies from around the country performing the choreographer's work on one stage.

Performances take place September 23 and 24, 2023 at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. Tickets go on sale in March 2023 at auditoriumtheatre.org.

The participating companies and the works they are performing are as follows:

Saturday, September 23, 7:30 p.m.

American Ballet Theatre (New York): Sea Shadow
Ballet West (Utah): RUTH, Ricordi per Due
The Joffrey Ballet (Illinois): Suite Saint-Saëns
Oklahoma City Ballet (Oklahoma): Birthday Variations
San Francisco Ballet (California): L'Air D'Esprit

Sunday, September 24, 2 p.m.

Ballet West (Utah): Light Rain
Complexions Contemporary Ballet (New York): Valentine
Eugene Ballet (Oregon): Reflections
The Joffrey Ballet (Illinois): Round of Angels
San Francisco Ballet (California): L'Air D'Esprit

Updates will be available on the Foundation's website, arpinofoundation.org. All programming is subject to change.

Gerald Arpino (1923-2008) was a visionary choreographer who, along with Robert Joffrey, created a ballet company and a body of work that has made a singular and enduring impact on American ballet. Throughout his 50-year career, Arpino created nearly 50 ballets for The Joffrey Ballet. From landmark works like Trinity and Round of Angels to Suite Saint-Saëns and Light Rain, Arpino was a masterful artist and entertainer whose work brought audiences to their feet time and again.

The Gerald Arpino Foundation is committed to preserving and promoting the choreographic works of Gerald Arpino and Robert Joffrey while maintaining the integrity of their works through the highest level of artistic excellence. The Foundation allows qualified organizations the right to license Arpino's and Joffrey's choreographic works and offers repertory workshops, lectures, and master classes to teach a new generation of dancers the choreography and style of Joffrey and Arpino.




The Den Adds Second Performance of UPDATING Live Dating & Comedy Show Photo
The Den Adds Second Performance of UPDATING Live Dating & Comedy Show
Due to popular demand, The Den Theatre has added a second performance of the hilarious dating reality show UpDating on Wednesday, January 25 at 8 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
Eclectic Full Contact Theatre Announces Playwrights for 2nd Annual Patchwork New Play Fest Photo
Eclectic Full Contact Theatre Announces Playwrights for 2nd Annual Patchwork New Play Festival
Eclectic Full Contact Theatre has announced the playwrights chosen for their 2nd Annual Patchwork New Play Festival, Patchwork 2: Eclectic Booglaoo.
HOT CLOWN SEX Cabaret to be Presented at Newport Theater This Winter Photo
HOT CLOWN SEX Cabaret to be Presented at Newport Theater This Winter
Featuring an ensemble of seven clowns, Hot Clown Sex is a genre-bending cabaret that takes the audience on a wild ride of hilarity, pleasure, and self-love. Hot Clown Sex is coming to Newport Theater January 26 and 27; February 24 and 25; March 24 and 25.
EXPO CHICAGO Announces Exhibitors For Tenth Anniversary Edition, April 13-16 Photo
EXPO CHICAGO Announces Exhibitors For Tenth Anniversary Edition, April 13-16
EXPO CHICAGO, the international exposition of contemporary & modern art, today announced the list of exhibitors for the tenth anniversary edition, April 13-16, 2023 at Navy Pier's Festival Hall (600 E. Grand Ave). Following the successful in-person return in 2022, EXPO CHICAGO's 10th anniversary edition will welcome more than 170 leading galleries representing 36 countries and 90 cities from around the world.

More Hot Stories For You


The Den Adds Second Performance of UPDATING Live Dating & Comedy ShowThe Den Adds Second Performance of UPDATING Live Dating & Comedy Show
January 13, 2023

Due to popular demand, The Den Theatre has added a second performance of the hilarious dating reality show UpDating on Wednesday, January 25 at 8 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
Eclectic Full Contact Theatre Announces Playwrights for 2nd Annual Patchwork New Play FestivalEclectic Full Contact Theatre Announces Playwrights for 2nd Annual Patchwork New Play Festival
January 13, 2023

Eclectic Full Contact Theatre has announced the playwrights chosen for their 2nd Annual Patchwork New Play Festival, Patchwork 2: Eclectic Booglaoo.
HOT CLOWN SEX Cabaret to be Presented at Newport Theater This WinterHOT CLOWN SEX Cabaret to be Presented at Newport Theater This Winter
January 13, 2023

Featuring an ensemble of seven clowns, Hot Clown Sex is a genre-bending cabaret that takes the audience on a wild ride of hilarity, pleasure, and self-love. Hot Clown Sex is coming to Newport Theater January 26 and 27; February 24 and 25; March 24 and 25.
EXPO CHICAGO Announces Exhibitors For Tenth Anniversary Edition, April 13-16EXPO CHICAGO Announces Exhibitors For Tenth Anniversary Edition, April 13-16
January 12, 2023

EXPO CHICAGO, the international exposition of contemporary & modern art, today announced the list of exhibitors for the tenth anniversary edition, April 13-16, 2023 at Navy Pier's Festival Hall (600 E. Grand Ave). Following the successful in-person return in 2022, EXPO CHICAGO's 10th anniversary edition will welcome more than 170 leading galleries representing 36 countries and 90 cities from around the world.
Tickets Go On Sale This Tuesday For Porchlight's CHICAGO SINGS BROADWAY POPTickets Go On Sale This Tuesday For Porchlight's CHICAGO SINGS BROADWAY POP
January 12, 2023

Porchlight Music Theatre have announced tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 17 for Chicago Sings Broadway Pop, its annual fundraising concert, Monday, March 27, at the House of Blues Chicago, 329 N Dearborn St, directed by Porchlight's Artistic Director Michael Weber+.
share