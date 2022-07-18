The Den Theatre to Present Comedian Jourdain Fisher in August

The Den Theatre will present comedian Jourdain Fisher for an evening of stand-up on Saturday, August 6 at 7:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($20 - $40) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Jourdain Fisher is a New York-based comedian who was born and raised in North Carolina. He started doing stand-up comedy at the age of 17 to avoid working for his family's funeral home. Since then, he has found success in clubs and colleges across the country. Jourdain has been a part of various festivals including The New York Comedy Festival, Laughing Skull Festival and Laugh Your Asheville Off. Jourdain was also a back-to-back winner of The Ultimate Comic Challenge and a finalist in The Carolina's Funniest Competition. Jourdain was also a finalist at this year's NBC Stand Up Showcase. His smooth demeanor and quick wit are what drives Jourdain's hilarious takes on everything from his family to social observations. Jourdain is currently a writer and actor on BET's sketch comedy show 50 Central.

Tickets: $25 regular seating ($20 obstructed view); $40 front row VIP table seating; $35 VIP table seating; $30 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

COVID guidelines: In the interest of keeping patrons and staff safe, and in accordance with the League of Chicago Theatres, The Den will continue to require proof of vaccination to attend any event for the indefinite future. While masking is no longer required, The Den strongly encourages patrons to continue wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

Artistic Director Ryan Martin opened The Den in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with a single theatre space. Now celebrating its twelfth year, The Den is a multi-level live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. The first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and community with like-minded culture-hounds. Currently, The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates (formerly The New Colony). Hundreds of other companies and artists from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, film screenings, dance, improv and stand-up comedy, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.