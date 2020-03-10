The Den Announces Comedian Jamie Lee on The Heath Mainstage

Comedian and star of the hit HBO comedy series "Crashing" Jamie Lee will bring her stand-up tour to The Den Theatre for five performances.

Jamie Lee is a standup comedian and actress whom Elle Magazine recently named as one of the top comedians to watch. Jamie starred as Ali Reissen, the female lead in the second season of the Judd Apatow-produced HBO series "Crashing," opposite Pete Holmes. She started as a writer for the series' first season and returned as Ali and a producer of the show for the third and final season. Jamie just wrapped as a supervising producer on the upcoming "Ted Lasso" series for Apple, executive produced by Bill Lawrence and Jason Sudeikis. In addition to being one of the core cast members of MTV's hit show "Girl Code," Lee has appeared on "Conan," "The Late Late Show with James Corden," "Last Call with Carson Daly," "Chelsea Lately" and "@Midnight." She was also the host of the TruTV series "10 Things" and the EW.com series "Polished." In December 2016, Lee released her debut book Weddiculous (Harper Collins), which quickly rose to #1 on Bustle.com's list of best wedding books. It is currently in production and being adapted as an upcoming series for Netflix, hosted by Jamie, premiering in 2020. She also has setup a half-hour comedy at ABC Signature with James Griffiths attached to direct and executive produce. Jamie wrote and starred in "The Viewing Party" episode of "Crashing", which was directed by Judd Apatow and honored by the New York Times in their piece on The Best TV Episodes of 2019.

May 15 - 17, 2020 on The Den's Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Tickets ($22 general admission, $30 - $38 VIP) are currently available at www.thedentheatre.com, in person at the The Den box office or by calling (773) 697-3830. Recommended ages 21+.





