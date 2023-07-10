TWO GIRLS ONE GHOST Podcast to Play The Den in September

The Den Theatre today announced a live appearance of Two Girls One Ghost Podcast to be held on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($20 - $43) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

For six years Corinne and Sabrina of Two Girls One Ghost Podcast have researched and discussed hundreds of haunted places they were too afraid to visit… until today. Something has been calling them… A place so haunted that it inspired one of the most horrific horror movies of our generation. You've never experienced paranormal investigating like this before. Join Sabrina and Corinne for an exclusive, never before seen live show. Grounded in horror, their friendship will provide comedic relief and heartwarming connection… But uncovering the truth comes with a price. This is Two Girls One Ghost at The Conjuring House. It's going to be a wild, spooky ride… and they've saved you a seat.

Performance schedule:Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets: $23 regular seating ($20 obstructed view); $43 front row VIP table seating; $33 VIP table seating; $27 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.



About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com

