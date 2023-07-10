TWO GIRLS ONE GHOST Podcast to Play The Den in September

The live show will be held Thursday, September 7, 2023.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Photo 1 Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On Goodman Theatre's THE WHO'S TOMMY Photo 2 Reviews: Critics Sound Off On Goodman Theatre's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Review: THE WHO'S TOMMY Ignites the Goodman's Stage Like Never Before Photo 3 Review: THE WHO'S TOMMY Ignites the Goodman's Stage Like Never Before
Richard Thomas to Continue as Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour for 2023-24 Seas Photo 4 Richard Thomas to Continue in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour

TWO GIRLS ONE GHOST Podcast to Play The Den in September

The Den Theatre today announced a live appearance of Two Girls One Ghost Podcast to be held on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($20 - $43) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

For six years Corinne and Sabrina of Two Girls One Ghost Podcast have researched and discussed hundreds of haunted places they were too afraid to visit… until today. Something has been calling them… A place so haunted that it inspired one of the most horrific horror movies of our generation. You've never experienced paranormal investigating like this before. Join Sabrina and Corinne for an exclusive, never before seen live show. Grounded in horror, their friendship will provide comedic relief and heartwarming connection… But uncovering the truth comes with a price. This is Two Girls One Ghost at The Conjuring House. It's going to be a wild, spooky ride… and they've saved you a seat. 

Performance schedule:Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets: $23 regular seating ($20 obstructed view); $43 front row VIP table seating; $33 VIP table seating; $27 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.  
 

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com
tracking




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Interview: David Weber of RED at Moon Dog Theatre In Rockford Photo
Interview: David Weber of RED at Moon Dog Theatre In Rockford

Moon Dog Theatre's production of John Logan's 'Red' in Rockford, Illinois, is the latest collaboration between actors David Weber and Nick Barelli. The two first met in Chicago in 2013 when Barelli was an undergraduate at the University of Illinois (UIC), and David was a recent graduate.

2
MY MOMMA TOLD ME Podcast Comes To The Den in August Photo
MY MOMMA TOLD ME Podcast Comes To The Den in August

The Den Theatre has announced a live appearance by My Momma Told Me Podcast to be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:15 on The Heath Mainstage in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.

3
The Gift Theatre Presents THE RISE AND FALL OF LITTLE VOICE At Filament Theatre, September Photo
The Gift Theatre Presents THE RISE AND FALL OF LITTLE VOICE At Filament Theatre, September 14 – October 15

The Gift Theatre will continue its 2023/24 season with a revival of Jim Cartwright's powerful, award-winning drama The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, directed by Devon de Mayo and Peter Andersen, playing September 14 – October 15, 2023 at Filament Theatre.

4
Black Ensemble Theatres FRIDAYS ON THE GREEN Return July 21 Photo
Black Ensemble Theatre's FRIDAYS ON THE GREEN Return July 21

Black Ensemble Theater kicks off the return of its smash-hit summer series “Fridays on the Green” on Friday, July 21 on the Black Ensemble lawn at Clark and Sunnyside.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre Video Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre
Photos & First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago Video
Photos & First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago
Photos & First Look at Gavin Lee & More in THE 39 Steps at Drury Lane Theatre Video
Photos & First Look at Gavin Lee & More in THE 39 Steps at Drury Lane Theatre
Interview: THEATER CAMP Stars Look Back on Their Camp Experiences Video
Interview: THEATER CAMP Stars Look Back on Their Camp Experiences
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Breaking Up is Hard to Do: John Michael Dias Sings Neil Sedaka
The Marriott Theatre (9/11-9/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Esther Povitsky at The Den Theatre
The Den Theatre (10/20-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All-Star Cabaret: A Sondheim Celebration
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre (11/02-11/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WHIM Chicago
Stage 773 (1/12-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Live Improvised Comedy
The Bit Theater (1/06-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WARHOL Special Event: Joseph Freeman
McAninch Arts Center (8/06-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Second City's Late Night Date Night
UP Comedy Club (5/12-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gypsy
The Marriott Theatre (8/23-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Person Place Thing" - Movie Game Show
The iO Theater (7/08-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Battle of the Bands Semi-Finals
Raue Center For The Arts (8/17-8/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You