‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… By Cirque Du Soleil Will Return To The Chicago Theatre This Holiday Season

The holiday theatrical ‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil will return to The Chicago Theatre for a limited engagement from December 11–28, 2025. Tickets are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com.

Inspired by Clement Clarke Moore’s classic poem A Visit from Saint Nicholas, the production follows a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the season. Directed by James Hadley, a 25-year veteran of circus productions and live theater, ‘Twas the Night Before… features the breathtaking acrobatics, imaginative characters, and high-energy dancing that have made Cirque du Soleil a global phenomenon. Highlights include aerial straps, hoop diving, hair suspension, and reinventions of holiday musical favorites, performed by a cast of 26 artists from around the world.

"Bringing ‘Twas the Night Before… to The Chicago Theatre feels like coming home for the holidays," said Hadley. “We created a world of wonder and the kind of exhilarating, heart-filled spectacle only Cirque du Soleil can bring to life. I can't wait for audiences to experience the holiday joy with us this year."

With ticket prices starting at $39 in person and $51 online, ‘Twas the Night Before… offers an opportunity for families to share a festive evening and introduce younger theatergoers to Cirque du Soleil’s artistry. Group sales and accessible seating information are available at www.msg.com/the-chicago-theatre/accessibility-services.