THE PROPHECY SHOW Brings The Music Of Trans-Siberian Orchestra Back To UIS Performing Arts Center

St. Louis powerhouse The Prophecy Show will bring their signature and highly-energized Rock Opera to the UIS Performing Arts Center on December 14, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Touring as a Tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, The Prophecy Show's theatrical performances have been igniting stages nationwide. This is a production that loves TSO, loves their audiences and knows how to create an electrifying evening of rock!



Given that their founder and lead guitarist has been tributing this band for 16 years, is it no surprise that The Prophecy Show has come to be known as the "next best thing to TSO." The Prophecy Show has had its own show in Branson, Missouri for two years and performs in major Christmas celebrations, concert halls, and some of the largest performing art centers throughout the United States.



Come experience the power, the music and the magic this Christmas season at the UIS Performing Arts Center as The Prophecy Show performs all your favorite music from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and more!



Tickets on sale to the public on Friday, June 10th at 10 am! Ticket Prices: $39, $49, $59, $69, and $85. Tickets can be purchased at UISpac.com or by phone (217) 206-6160.



Pre-sale tickets will be available to members of our FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center beginning Wednesday, June 8th; all remaining tickets will go on sale to non-members (general public) on Friday, June 10th at 10 am. To become a FRIEND call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160.