THE MOMEDIANS OF MOMEDY Announced At The Lincoln Lodge 4/16

The Momedians Of Momedy will perform live at the Lincoln Lodge, as co-producers Kat Herskovic, Denise Medina, and Colleen Brennan bring a line-up of Chicago's best comedians. In addition to Herskovic and Medina, the show will feature Alicia Molina, Susie An, and Lindsay Porter, and will be hosted by Colleen Brennan.

The Momedians Of Momedy will perform on Thursday, April 16th at The Lincoln Lodge's NEW venue, 2040 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois. The new Lincoln Lodge features a spacious lobby and a full-service bar.

Doors open at 7:30pm for general admission seating. Show begins at 8:00pm. Tickets are $15 pre-sale which can be purchased online at http://themomedians.bpt.me; or by visiting www.themomedians.com. Tickets are $20 at the door.

Inspired by the need for diverse female voices in stand-up comedy, Chicago-area comedians Kat Herskovic, Colleen Brennan, and Denise Medina decided to create a show that offers audiences a wide range of diverse comedic perspectives derived from all ages and stages of motherhood.

The Momedians of Momedy bring a rotating line-up of Chicago's top stand-up comedians to venues all over Chicagoland and the Midwest. They are quickly gaining attention for their well-produced shows and high-caliber talent. Come laugh with us as we talk about the perils of life, pregnancy, parenthood, relationships, and more as The Momedians of Momedy serve jokes that leave no topics untouched! Whether you are a mother, a father, a son, or daughter, you will feel right at home with this bunch of hilarious mothers. So bring your friends, your partners, and even Janet from HR - The Momedians of Momedy is a show for everybody. Why? Because we said so!





