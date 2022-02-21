THE BRITISH INVASION LIVE ON STAGE Is Coming to the UIS Performing Arts Center

On Sunday, February 9, 1964, close to 50 percent of U.S. television viewers tuned in to the number one variety show of the era, The Ed Sullivan Show, to see the American debut of a British group called The Beatles. This was the beginning of a cultural phenomenon known as the British invasion. On May 1, 2022 at UIS Performing Arts Center, audiences will experience The British Invasion - Live on Stage (www.TheBritishInvasionLive.com), an all-new live concert event that showcases the most popular music from that era. Featuring songs from The Rolling Stones, Dave Clark 5, The Animals, The Kinks and Dusty Springfield, this immersive multimedia show will place the audience front and center of pop culture history.



Tickets go on-sale this Friday, February 25th at 10 am. Ticket prices are $69.50, $49, $39, $29 and $20 and can be purchased at UISpac.com or by phone (217) 206-6160.



Pre-sale tickets will be available to FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center donors beginning Wednesday, February 23rd, followed by members of our Email Club on Thursday, February 24th; all remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 25th at 10 am. To become a FRIEND call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160.





From the producers of The Simon & Garfunkel Story, The British Invasion - Live on Stage will showcase the music and how it impacted art, fashion, literature, changing the very essence of pop culture and redirecting history. Featuring an all-live band with huge projection period photos along with original film footage, the show will focus on British music that dominated the charts and the airwaves with bands such as Manfred Mann, The Searchers, Gerry & The Pacemakers, The Zombies, Freddie & The Dreamers, and Herman's Hermits along with dozens more.







For more information about the tour, go to www.TheBritishInvasionLive.com or UISpac.com/events/the-british-invasion-live-on-stage.



Covid notice: To ensure the safety of all participants, all event attendees will be required to comply with any Covid safety policies applicable to campus visitors that are in effect on event day. Please consult the UISpac.com website prior to attending any event at the UIS Performing Arts Center. If any event cannot proceed due to COVID safety measures in force on event day, ticket holders will be offered a full refund.