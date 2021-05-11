TEATRO ZINZANNI Returns to Chicago Theatre District in July

Teatro ZinZanni has announced its Grand Re-Opening with a brand-new show starring veteran performer, Frank Ferrante. An experience unlike any other, Teatro ZinZanni is a whirlwind of international cirque, comedy and cabaret served with a multi-course gourmet feast. Individual and group tickets are now on sale.

Presented by Randolph Entertainment, performances are scheduled to begin July 8, 2021. Teatro ZinZanni takes place on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel Chicago Loop, 32 W. Randolph St. in the heart of Chicago's Theatre District.

Described as a "feast for the senses" by The New York Times, the fast-paced action unfolds around, above and alongside guests. World-class acrobats, musicians, divas, illusionists, madmen, and aerialists fill our intimate Spiegeltent ZaZou, a unique jewel box mirror tent located in the heart of Chicago's Downtown Theater District.

Teatro ZinZanni has been working behind the scenes to ensure that its patrons have a safe and magical experience. They have enhanced air handling and filtration and incorporated new sanitation technologies. A strong health protocol is in place mandating vaccination for all staff and performers. Teatro ZinZanni will conform with all State and Local requirements at the time of performance, including audience members wearing proper face coverings when not seated at their table. As rules and guidelines ease, Teatro ZinZanni will ease its requirements in a way that is safe and supported by science.

ABOUT THE NEW SHOW

Of all the Spiegeltents in all the neighborhoods in all of Chicago, she walks into Caesar's joint, where Marco Antonio and his kitchen crew offer up a nightly feast. After 2000 years stuck inside the sarcophagus, will Cleopatra and her entourage find a new empire, true love and the delicious meal that they seek? Will there be love spice in the air? Guests are invited to join veteran comedians Frank Ferrante and Joe DePaul and an amazing cast of aerialists, acrobats, singers and dancers at Teatro ZinZanni to find out.

Described as the "Kit Kat Klub on acid," Teatro ZinZanni brings to Chicago an international cast of premier entertainers for its anticipated engagement. Teatro ZinZanni's founder Norm Langill will continue to direct the production. The menu will continue to be designed by Chicago's own Debbie Sharpe - The Goddess of The Goddess and Grocer. The included four-course gourmet feast features multiple entrée selections, including vegan options. A fabulous à la carte cocktail menu, wine & beer list, and special occasion treats round out the dining experience.

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets, which include a four-course meal, are on sale now and range in price from $119 - $189. Front Row VIP tickets are available at a premium price. Limited à la carte "show-only" tickets will also be available for $69. Individual tickets will be available by visiting zinzanni.com/Chicago or by calling (312) 488-0900. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.