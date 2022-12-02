TEASE THE SEASON: A Holiday Burlesque Extravaganza is Coming to the Newport Theater This Month
Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, the Winter Solstice, or even just the time off of work, watch the cast SLEIGH.
"We're here, we're queer, and we're spreading holiday cheer!"
'Tis time for Tease the Season: A Holiday Burlesque Extravaganza!!
Crescent Moon Nerdlesque is sprucing up their most festive, radiant, and ? icy ? acts for an evening of vintage-inspired burlesque, variety, and drag to celebrate all the joys of wintertime. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, the Winter Solstice, or even just the time off of work, watch the cast SLEIGH.
Featuring live performances from:
-
ALLIE DENTE as Vixen the Reindeer,
-
BEEF ERICKSON as Buddy the Elf,
-
HARLIE HELLFIRE as The Krampus,
-
LADY VE'LUSH in "Merry Xmas, Baby,"
-
LOTTIE A LA WEST as Mrs. Claus,
-
MINNIE BARRE as Stripper Jesus,
-
POPPY SEED in "Gremlins,"
-
RISQUÉ NOIR in "Silent Night,"
-
THOTTIE BISCOTTI in "A Hallmark Christmas Movie,"
-
and VERA SPORADICA in "Winter Wonderglam!"
Your host, GINGER SNATCH, will gift you with witticisms, revelry, and other holiday wonders between acts, while prop tart KID A. ICARUS sashays costumes, props, and maybe even some presents. It may be cold outside, but you'll get hot from your head to your mistletoes at TEASE THE SEASON! Join them to light the lights and get lit!
Tease the Season: A Holiday Burlesque Extravaganza is a hybrid live AND virtual show, so you can enjoy the holiday treats from your home, or grace them with your presents LIVE AND IN PERSON!
Virtual viewers will receive a stream of the theatre of the live elements and full-screen videos of the virtual elements. The live show will take place at The Newport Theater in Chicago's Wrigleyville neighborhood; proof of vaccination is required for entry, and masks must be worn by all audience members unless actively drinking.
VIP tickets are for in-person attendees only. VIP Tickets Include:
-
guaranteed table seating;
-
a post-show photo with the cast (shared on their social media channels as patrons desire);
-
and a stocking stuffed with, well, stocking stuffers!
VIP+ tickets include all of the above PLUS:
-
reserved front row seating;
-
and a free drink ticket redeemable at The Newport Theater bar.
Tease the Season is a burlesque show and contains adult content. This show is 21+.
Follow them on social media for show info, sneak peeks, performer spotlights, and other sparkly surprises they share with their fans!
IG: @crescent_moon_nerdlesque
FB: facebook.com/crescentmoonnerdlesque
www.crescentmoonnerdlesque.productions
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2212706®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Ftease-the-season-a-holiday-burlesque-extravaganza-w-crescent-moon-tickets-476644906747?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
December 2, 2022
