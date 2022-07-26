Surging Films & Theatrics' Announces URINETOWN Cast and Creative Team

Full cast and creative team have been announced for Surging Films & Theatrics 2022 season's production of Urinetown.

Urinetown takes us into a dystopian future where a terrible water shortage has crippled the Gotham-like town that serves as the show's setting. In a mad attempt to regulate water consumption, the government has outlawed the use of private toilets. The citizenry must use public, pay-for-use amenities owned and operated by the corrupt and iron-fisted Caldwell B. Cladwell. The privilege to pee is expensive, draining and dangerous. Anyone who refuses to pay to pee is immediately and without question hauled off to Urinetown. What is Urinetown? Nobody knows, for those who are sent there are never heard from again. But maybe it's really just a love story. Or a lesson on revolutions.

Urinetown runs at The Edge Theater Off Broadway, August 5-28. Tickets can be purchased from this link. Use code SUMMER at checkout for 10$.

The cast includes Kyle Quinlivan (Officer Lockstock), Jimmy Hogan (Bobby Strong), Stephanie Boyd (Hope Cladwell), Tony Calkins (Caldwell B. Cladwell), Taylor Dalton (Penelope Pennywise), Korinne Yonan (Little Sally), Will Knox (Officer Barrel/Ensemble), Billy Surges (Senator Fipp), David Blakeman (McQueen/Ensemble), Alex Iacobucci (Hot Blades Harry/Ensemble), Amanda Donohoe (Little Becky Two Shoes/Ensemble), Madison Meeron (Soupy Sue/Ensemble), Cory McMenomy (Tiny Tom/Ensemble), Andrew John Baker (Billy Boy Bill/Ensemble/Male Understudy), Jennifer Lenius (Robby the Stockfish/Ensemble), Emily Lewis (Joseph Old Man Strong/Ensemble), Julie Good (Dr. Billeaux/Ensemble), Connor Crumley (Ms. Millenium/Ensemble), Annie Beaubien (Josephine Old Ma Strong/Ensemble), and Katherine Abel (Female Understudy).

The show is directed by Billy Surges, with choreography and direction assistance by Tim Huggenberger and music direction by Daven Taba. Joey Calumet will serve as Stage Manager/Tech Operator/Sound. Lighting is by Will Knox and Billy Surges, Set Design is by Andrew John Baker and costumes are by Vicki Jablonski and Korinne Yonan.