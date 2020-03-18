Streaming Of Steven Strafford's METHTACULAR Announced March 19 - April 4

16th Street Theater will stream the canceled run of Steven Strafford's METHTACULAR! directed by Adam Fitzgerald streaming March 19 - April 4, 2020 showing during the same dates and times of the canceled run: Thursdays, Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM and Sunday March 29 at 3:00 PM.

With extras like curtain speeches emailed out to all ticket buyers and invitations to live Zoom talkbacks with playwright/performer Steven Strafford, 16th Street sees this as a way to share the work of our artists and keep a feeling of community connectedness during these isolating times. Streaming tickets are $12 per person (on your honor) and available at https://16thstreettheater.org/ Recommended for Mature Audiences.

Audiences still buy a ticket for a particular date and time - Buy one ticket per person/viewer (on your honor) - Get a password-protected link to the video starting one hour before showtime that will expire at midnight Eastern Standard Time. - Streaming tickets are $12 each. $10 plus $2 ticket fee. - 100 Club Subscribers may use their subscription ticket for streaming or contribute $12 to Stream Fund







