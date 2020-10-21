Strawdog Theatre's RUN THE BEAST DOWN Extends Through November 1

British playwright Titas Halder’s one-man thriller is directed by ensemble member Elly Green* and features Gage Wallace.

Due to popular demand, Strawdog Theatre Company's U.S. digital premiere of Run the Beast Down will stream one additional week, extending through Sunday, November 1, 2020. British playwright Titas Halder's one-man thriller is directed by ensemble member Elly Green* and features Gage Wallace. Tickets (pay-what-you-can, $5 minimum donation) are currently available at www.strawdog.org. Patrons will receive a link to watch the production via Vimeo. Closed captioning is available for the extension.

Charlie has lost his job, his girlfriend and countless hours of sleep. Worse still, he's being haunted by a fox. Fantasy and reality blur as Charlie embarks on a vigilante journey, fighting back against capitalism and "the Beast". Set in London, amidst a financial crash and civil unrest, "rising star playwright" (Time Out, UK) Titas Halder's dark fairytale takes the audience on the rollercoaster of one man's obsession.

Comments Director Elly Green, "2020 brought us the opportunity to bring an audience even closer to this powerful and relevant piece of storytelling, placing them behind the camera, rather than in a black box. Filmed as a series of single shots, it has been a thrilling experiment in recreating an intimate, theatrical experience on film."

Following the production, Strawdog will be sharing 50% of the proceeds with Lakeview Pantry, an organization that works to overcome hunger, improve mental wellness, and achieve life goals. For additional information, visit lakeviewpantry.org.

The production team also includes Daniel Etti-Williams (sound designer), Kamille Dawkins* (director of photography) and Kyle Hamman* (editor).

*Denotes Strawdog ensemble member

