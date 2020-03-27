Strawdog Theatre Postpones WELCOME TO KEENE, NEW HAMPSHIRE

In response to the virus (virus) pandemic, Strawdog Theatre Company announced today it will postpone its world premiere of Brian James Polak's Welcome to Keene, New Hampshire, directed by Artistic Director Leda Hoffmann, originally set play April 17 - May 30, 2020 at Filament Theatre, 4041 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. New performance dates will be announced when possible.

Strawdog Theatre issued the following statement to patrons:

Hope you are safe and doing as well as can be expected.

Given current events, we will be unable to start performances of Welcome to Keene, New Hampshire on April 17 as planned and are sadly postponing the production until we are able to gather again. Rehearsals are underway online and we are continuing our work so that we can rehearse in person as soon as it is safe to do so and invite audiences to share in this beautiful new play shortly after.

We have been in touch with current ticket holders. If you have a ticket for an originally scheduled performance date and didn't get an email, please contact boxoffice@strawdog.org.

It has been truly wonderful to dive into this play with this incredible group of artists over the last couple weeks. We leave you with a quote from this play we so look forward to sharing with you:

"We all need. And we all can give.

That's what makes us human.

Give and take in as equal measure as you can."

- Welcome to Keene, New Hampshire by Brian James Polak

Stay safe and we hope to see you at the theatre soon!





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You