Steve Augeri to Perform at Raue Center For The Arts

Raue Center For The Arts will welcome powerhouse rock vocalist, Steve Augeri to the stage May 7, 2022 at 8 pm.

Drawing on a range of diverse musical influences to deliver a unique take on the genre of melodic rock, Steve Augeri is an American rock singer best known as the lead vocalist for the rock group Journey from 1998 to 2006. Steve debuts with the seven times Platinum "Armageddon" soundtrack then on to record three albums during a successful eight-year tenure that brought one of the world's most accomplished melodic rock groups back to the stage for multiple world tours and millions of adoring fans.

Prior to Journey, Steve was a founding member of Epic recording artists Tall Stories. The group released its eponymous debut in 1992 and its long-awaited follow-up "Skyscraper" in 2009. It was then on to Melodic Rock group Tyketto, with whom he recorded the 1970's Retro flavored "Shine" album.

Steve is releasing new music, "The Singles" and touring internationally showcasing these exciting new songs as well as material from his career and introducing "The Steve Augeri Band" in what promises to be a highlight for his many fans around the world.

Tickets start at $65 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

UPDATED COVID POLICY! Raue Center protocols and event requirements are subject to change. COVID-19 vaccination and mask requirements may vary by event. Be sure to check your event page on our website to confirm the details of your specific event. This applies to all rentals as well. For more information visit rauecenter.org/covid/ For questions or concerns, please contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212.

